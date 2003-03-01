Black-and-White Coconut Rice Pudding

Rice is a staple for more than half the world's population because it costs so little to grow. But just because it's inexpensive doesn't mean it can't look positively swanky, as in this riff on traditional rice pudding. Marcia Kiesel of the F&W Test Kitchen simmers black rice and jasmine rice in coconut milk, adds vanilla, pineapple and a pinch of nutmeg, and presents the puddings in elegant black and white layers.