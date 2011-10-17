Birthday Bash Party Playlist

Celebratory songs like "Birthday" by The Beatles and "These Are Days" by 10,000 Maniacs.

October 17, 2011

Music:

ArtistSongDownload
Ivanhoe & FriendsYo! Happy Birthday to You! Ivanhoe & Friends - Yo! Happy Birthday to You!
The BeatlesBirthday The Beatles - Birthday
PinkGet the Party Started Pink - Get the Party Started
Black Eyed PeasLet's Get It Started Black Eyed Peas - Let's Get It Started
Van HalenJump Van Halen - Jump
Little RichardRip It Up Little Richard - Rip It Up
MadonnaExpress Yourself Madonna - Express Yourself
No DoubtIt's My Life No Doubt - It's My Life
Bob SchneiderThe Way Life Is Supposed to Be Bob Schneider - The Way Life Is Supposed to Be
The BandLife Is a Carnival The Band - Life Is a Carnival
Steely DanReelin' in the Years Steely Dan - Reelin' in the Years
The SubdudesAll the Time in the World The Subdudes - All the Time in the World
Fountains of WayneAll Kinds of Time Fountains of Wayne - All Kinds of Time
Alexi MurdochAll My Days Alexi Murdoch - All My Days
10,000 ManiacsThese Are Days 10,000 Maniacs - These Are Days
Tom WaitsI Don't Wanna Grow Up Tom Waits - I Don't Wanna Grow Up
Youth GroupForever Young Youth Group - Forever Young
Ok GoThis Will Be Our Year Ok Go - This Will Be Our Year
The BeatlesOb-La-Di, Ob-La-Da The Beatles - Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da

Fantastic Party Tips and Recipes:

Champagne Cocktail RecipesChampagne Cocktail RecipesHors d'OeuvresHors d'Oeuvres Pitcher DrinksPitcher Drinks

