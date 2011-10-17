Birthday Bash Party Playlist

Celebratory songs like "Birthday" by The Beatles and "These Are Days" by 10,000 Maniacs.
Music:
|Artist
|Song
|Download
|Ivanhoe & Friends
|Yo! Happy Birthday to You!
|The Beatles
|Birthday
|Pink
|Get the Party Started
|Black Eyed Peas
|Let's Get It Started
|Van Halen
|Jump
|Little Richard
|Rip It Up
|Madonna
|Express Yourself
|No Doubt
|It's My Life
|Bob Schneider
|The Way Life Is Supposed to Be
|The Band
|Life Is a Carnival
|Steely Dan
|Reelin' in the Years
|The Subdudes
|All the Time in the World
|Fountains of Wayne
|All Kinds of Time
|Alexi Murdoch
|All My Days
|10,000 Maniacs
|These Are Days
|Tom Waits
|I Don't Wanna Grow Up
|Youth Group
|Forever Young
|Ok Go
|This Will Be Our Year
|The Beatles
|Ob-La-Di, Ob-La-Da