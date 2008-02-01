Big City Value Eats: Where To Go Next in London

Geales

The long-established Notting Hill fish-and-chip shop (it opened in 1939) was recently renovated: It now has starched white tablecloths atop really big tables with comfortable chairs. For starters, chef Garry Hollihead, serves fresh oysters and a classic shrimp cocktail, followed by fabulous, golden fish-and-chips—flaky cod or haddock are best—fried in good oil, and very rich treacle tart. A crisp Sauvignon Blanc (less than $31) works well with fish-and-chips, as do old chip-shop favorites like ginger beer. 2 Farmer St.; 011-44-20-772-77528.

Launceston Place

Located in a centuries-old town house, Launceston Place has the atmosphere of a well-heeled friend's well-run home; it used to be a favorite of Princess Diana's. The food is simple and elegant—the $40 prix fixe dinner menu might start with smoked salmon, followed by saddle of lamb, with steamed orange pudding for dessert (a two-course lunch is $25). The short wine list, mainly French, has great bottles for less than $50. 1A Launceston Pl.; 011-44- 20-793-76912.

Leon

This funky three-year-old restaurant chain has nine branches around London, which attract a cultlike following for the nutritious and almost completely organic food they make mostly in-house. The menu ranges from superfood salad (made with avocado, alfalfa sprouts, quinoa and feta, among other things) to Devonshire Red grilled chicken with salsa verde. 35 Great Marlborough St., plus eight other locations; 011-44-20-743-75280.

Great Queen Street

The owners of the renowned Anchor & Hope named their newest place for its Covent Garden location. The staff, outfitted in butcher's aprons, serve the terrific, reasonably priced gastropub dishes from chef Tom Norrington-Davies, such as duck heart, bacon and foie gras salad and seven-hour lamb with potato gratin. 32 Great Queen St.; 011-44-20-724-20622.

Wild Honey

A follow-up to the wildly popular Arbutus, Wild Honey features surefire Franglais cooking: warm smoked eel with pear puree and delicious Scottish beef with baked onion. The $36 three-course dinner is an incredible value, especially here in ritzy Mayfair. 12 St. George St.; 011-44-20-775-89160.