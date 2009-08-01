Big, Balanced Red Wines

Big, Balanced Reds:

2007 Bodegas Borsao Tres Picos Garnacha ($18)

Robust and spicy, this old-vine Grenache comes from one of the leading wineries in Spain’s up-and-coming Campo de Borja region.

2006 St. Francis Sonoma County Old Vines Zinfandel ($22)

This bottling is the epitome of supercharged California Zinfandel, full of brambly, dark-berry fruit and lush tannins.

2005 Masi Costasera Amarone ($65)

Amarone, a wine from Italy’s Veneto region that’s made from partially dried grapes (with concentrated sugars), often recalls dried cherries and dark chocolate. Masi’s Costasera bottling is a perfect example of the style.

