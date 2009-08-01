Big, Balanced Red Wines

Although there’s now a backlash against wines containing more than 15 percent alcohol, the category includes some of the best wines in the world. That’s because they are balanced: All that alcohol is supported by rich, intense flavor and substantial structure (i.e., tannins). The wines below are great examples of rich, balanced reds. Any one would make an ideal partner for juicy grilled steaks or sausages (recipes at right).

Ray Isle
August 01, 2009

Big, Balanced Reds:

2007 Bodegas Borsao Tres Picos Garnacha ($18)

Robust and spicy, this old-vine Grenache comes from one of the leading wineries in Spain’s up-and-coming Campo de Borja region.

2006 St. Francis Sonoma County Old Vines Zinfandel ($22)

This bottling is the epitome of supercharged California Zinfandel, full of brambly, dark-berry fruit and lush tannins.

2005 Masi Costasera Amarone ($65)

Amarone, a wine from Italy’s Veneto region that’s made from partially dried grapes (with concentrated sugars), often recalls dried cherries and dark chocolate. Masi’s Costasera bottling is a perfect example of the style.

More Wine Tips:

Wine Pairings for Grilled FoodsWines for Grilled FoodsLight Wines for Hot DaysLight Wines for Hot Days Perfect PairingsPerfect Pairings

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up