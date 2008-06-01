Best Wine Reads

“A great summer rule of thumb is pink wine with pink food—shrimp, spider crab, lobster.”
—Mary Taylor, Thoreau Wine Society
Books, Bottles + More
Vinous Book Club
Atlanta wine bar and shop Vino Libro sells wine-themed books, like Winery Design by Christian Datz, with bottles to match. vinolibro.com.
Importer’s Tell-All
Neal Rosenthal’s Reflections of a Wine Merchant is a candid look at the competitive and travel-filled life of a wine importer. amazon.com.
E-Mail Missives
Thoreau Wine Society founder Mary Taylor e-mails members “missives and musings” from Burgundy and offers bottles to buy from small producers in France. thoreauwinesociety.com.