Best Wine Reads

“A great summer rule of thumb is pink wine with pink food—shrimp, spider crab, lobster.”
—Mary Taylor, Thoreau Wine Society

Food & Wine
June 01, 2008

Books, Bottles + More

Vinous Book Club

Atlanta wine bar and shop Vino Libro sells wine-themed books, like Winery Design by Christian Datz, with bottles to match. vinolibro.com.

Importer’s Tell-All

Neal Rosenthal’s Reflections of a Wine Merchant is a candid look at the competitive and travel-filled life of a wine importer. amazon.com.

E-Mail Missives

Thoreau Wine Society founder Mary Taylor e-mails members “missives and musings” from Burgundy and offers bottles to buy from small producers in France. thoreauwinesociety.com.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up