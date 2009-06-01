Best Wine Pairings for Burgers

The type of meat determines the best wine match (unless the burger is smothered in strong-flavored condiments).

Ray Isle
June 01, 2009

Beef Burgers

Classic Red

Rich, peppery Zinfandel: 2006 Ravenswood Napa Valley ($15).

Unexpected Red

Powerful Sicilian Nero d’Avola: 2006 Colosi Rosso ($12).

Great White

Rich, luscious Chardonnay: 2007 Newton Vineyard Red Label ($25). 

Lamb Burgers

Classic Red

Juicy, spicy Shiraz: 2007 Oxford Landing South Australia ($8).

Unexpected Red

Earthy Portuguese red: 2004 Periquita Reserva ($16).

Great White

Rhône-style white blend: 2007 Isenhower Cellars Snapdragon ($17). 

Turkey Burgers

Classic Red

Fragrant, fruity Pinot Noir: 2006 Carmel Road Monterey ($17).

Unexpected Red

Vibrant, berry-scented rosé: 2008 Mulderbosch ($12).

Great White

Fruity, peach-inflected Pinot Gris: 2007 King Estate Signature ($16).  

