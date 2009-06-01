Best Wine Pairings for Burgers

The type of meat determines the best wine match (unless the burger is smothered in strong-flavored condiments).
Beef Burgers
Classic Red
Rich, peppery Zinfandel: 2006 Ravenswood Napa Valley ($15).
Unexpected Red
Powerful Sicilian Nero d’Avola: 2006 Colosi Rosso ($12).
Great White
Rich, luscious Chardonnay: 2007 Newton Vineyard Red Label ($25).
Lamb Burgers
Classic Red
Juicy, spicy Shiraz: 2007 Oxford Landing South Australia ($8).
Unexpected Red
Earthy Portuguese red: 2004 Periquita Reserva ($16).
Great White
Rhône-style white blend: 2007 Isenhower Cellars Snapdragon ($17).
Turkey Burgers
Classic Red
Fragrant, fruity Pinot Noir: 2006 Carmel Road Monterey ($17).
Unexpected Red
Vibrant, berry-scented rosé: 2008 Mulderbosch ($12).
Great White
Fruity, peach-inflected Pinot Gris: 2007 King Estate Signature ($16).
