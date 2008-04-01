Best Wine-Country Inns

New York

Former Manhattan restaurateurs David Page and Barbara Shinn host guests at the remodeled Shinn Estate Farmhouse at their Long Island vineyard. Page, whose cooking at Manhattan’s Home restaurant garnered raves, prepares breakfast every morning. Doubles from $175. 2000 Oregon Rd., Mattituck; 631-804-0367 or shinnfarmhouse.com.

Oregon

Top Willamette Valley wineries are within easy reach of the Tuscan-style Black Walnut Inn. Every room has a balcony or patio. Suites from $295. 9600 NE Worden Hill Rd., Dundee; 866-429-4114 or blackwalnut-inn.com.

Virginia

Hand-hewn floors and 11-foot ceilings add to the appeal of the 1804 Inn at Barboursville Vineyards. Doubles from $225. Vineyard Rd., Barboursville; 434-760-2212 or barboursvillewine.com.

Additional research by Megan Krigbaum