Best Thanksgiving Web Sources

Dean & DeLuca’s bite-size hors d’oeuvres (right) need only a few minutes in the oven and they’re ready to serve. The Classic sampler includes a crispy, phyllo-wrapped roasted-eggplant-and-tomato bite, and the Southwestern sampler offers a satisfyingly cheesy Chile Con Queso Tortilla Trumpet. From $60 for 48 pieces, plus shipping; deandeluca.com.

Murray’s special Go Local cheese package (left), a selection of American farmstead cheeses, includes Stravecchio, a sweet cow’s-milk cheese with a crunchy, Parmesan-like texture from Sartori Foods in Wisconsin, and buttery Green Hill bloomy-rind cow’s-milk cheese from Sweet Grass Dairy in Georgia. $75, plus shipping; murrayscheese.com.

Local Harvest’s top-selling turkey comes from farmer Mike Hansen of Good Earth Farms in western Wisconsin. The meat is deeply flavorful, in part because the birds spend most of their days in an open pasture enjoying green grass, fresh air and the farm’s specially blended feed mix. $59 for a 10- to 12-pound bird, plus shipping; localharvest.org.

New England Cranberry’s Colonial Cranberry Sauce, based on recipes used by 17th-century colonists, is full of robust cranberry flavor and whole berries that give the sauce a nice bite. The cranberry-pomegranate variation is a fun riff on the traditional sauce. $6.50 for 12 oz, plus shipping; newenglandcranberry.com.

Callie’s Charleston Biscuits are shipped frozen from a star Southern caterer. When warmed in the oven, they become beautifully tender and fluffy. The buttermilk, cheddar cheese and country ham versions are perfect for Thanksgiving; the cinnamon-butter one is great for breakfast. From $36 for 24, plus shipping; calliesbiscuits.com.

New York City’s Popover Café is now shipping its huge, supersoft namesake popovers across the country, along with its with delectable house-made strawberry jam. $65 for six, including shipping; popovercafe.com.

Crusty Pane Sette Grani, an organic bread loaded with seven grains from New York City’s Grandaisy Bakery, is pleasingly dense and chewy. $25 a loaf, including shipping; grandaisybakery.com.

Created by a former New York City chef, Alexia’s Oven Fries have big potato flavor and get splendidly crispy in the oven. $2.80 for a pound, plus shipping; wellnessgrocer.com.

The frozen macaroni and cheese from Cube Artisan Foods in Los Angeles mixes cheddar, Havarti, Gouda and Swiss cheeses with fresh semolina pasta. $6 for 12 oz., plus shipping; cubemarketplace.com.

The Little Pie Company bakes two kinds of apple pies, both fantastic. The best-selling Sour Cream Apple Walnut covers hand-sliced Granny Smith apples with a cinnamon-walnut streusel topping. The Old Fashioned version is double-crust, with Golden Delicious apples in the filling. $60 for a 10-inch pie, plus shipping; little-piecompany.com.

The King’s Cupboard in Red Lodge, Montana, makes a luscious organic caramel-cream sauce that’s scented with Madagascar Bourbon vanilla. It’s terrific drizzled over apple or pumpkin pie or simply used as a dip for apple slices. $8 for 7.7 oz, plus shipping; kingscupboard.com.

The Daphne Baking Company’s individual-size tarts need only be thawed-no baking required. The creamy pumpkin tart is perfectly spiced, while the maple syrup-flavored macadamia one is rich and chewy, like pecan pie. For something less traditional, try the tart filled with wonderfully tangy lemon curd. $60 for 12 three-inch tarts, plus shipping; daphnebaking.com.

