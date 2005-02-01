Best Tapas from the Best Tapas Bars

To collect the recipes for an extraordinary tapas tasting, F&W needed a smart, energetic scout in Spain. We found one in Jeff Koehler, an American expat who is co-authoring a cookbook about Catalan cuisine. Koehler made amazing discoveries in all kinds of places, from a century-old Madrid taberna to a new Barcelona hotel restaurant with a celebrity chef, a mixologist and a DJ. What follows are notes from his search and recipes for little but lusty dishes.