Best Taco Spots Across the Country

First it was burgers. Then pizza. Now, American chefs are obsessed with tacos. Here are the some of the best places to get them.
F&W offers an extraordinary taco tasting, from hot spots like a Pepto-pink truck in Los Angeles and a self-proclaimed "hillbilly dive" in Chicago. Among the favorite taco spots are four picked by chef Paul Kahan, who ate tacos around the U.S. before opening Chicago's Big Star.
La Super-Rica
Julia Child was famously a fan of this authentic Santa Barbara taqueria. Locals know to go on Mondays, when the lines are shortest.
Photo courtesy of Kogi BBQ.
Kogi BBQ
Los Angeles's Kogi BBQ truck started the Korean-taco craze. Chef Roy Choi also loves the trashy ingredients (processed cheese! pork rinds!) sold at American gas stations.
© Christopher Bezamat
Pica's
This Jackson Hole, Wyoming, spot makes its own tortillas every day. Chef Paul Kahan particularly loves the richly caramelized al pastor tacos.
Photo courtesy of Dos Toros.
Dos Toros
At New York City's Dos Toros, brothers Leo and Oliver Kremer offer amazing San Franciscostyle tacos, burritos and quesadillassimple, fresh and sustainable.
Big Star
"Tacos, whiskey, hillbilly music"that's the promise of Chicago's Big Star, famed chef Paul Kahan's new project with Donnie Madia and mixologist Michael Rubel of Violet Hour. Though they call the place a dive (it's not), the classic tacoslike the exceptional grilled-porkare impressively fresh. And there's a take-out window.
Photo courtesy of Flying Pig.
Flying Pig
From his Pepto-pink truck, Joe Kim of the Flying Pig sells French-Asian tacos and sliders all around L.A., playfully combining ingredients like fried tofu and peanuts.