Best Sweet Potato Pie Recipes

Made with just sugar, water and wine, Le Bernardin pastry chef Michael Laiskonis uses his supereasy red wine caramel to dress up this creamy sweet potato tart spiced with ginger and cinnamon. Laiskonis likes to roast the sweet potatoes for the filling instead of boiling them because he feels the flavor becomes deeper and sweeter.

The filling for this pie may look like it’s made of pumpkin, but it’s actually a sweet potato puree blended with brown sugar, eggs and bourbon.

Bittersweet chocolate and a sweet potato custard make an unexpected but delicious pairing in this Southern pie. Don’t skip the bourbon-flavored whipped cream accompaniment. It makes all the difference.

This light and airy pie can be prepared through step five up to two days in advance.