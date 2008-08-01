Best Small Eco-Lodges

Explore five local-minded lodges in relatively untouched parts of Latin America that are not only built with sustainable materials, but also give back to local communities.
1. Al Natural Resort
Isla Bastimentos, Bocas del Toro, Panama
The Belgian-expat owners installed rain-catchment and solar-energy systems in these seven thatched-roof beachfront bungalows set on a former coconut plantation.
2. Cotton Tree Lodge
Punta Gorda, Belize
Guests at this 11-cabana lodge can help local Mayan farmers make chocolate from cacao pods grown on the 100-acre property.
3. La Loma Jungle Lodge
Isla Bastimentos, Bocas del Toro, Panama
The owners built the main lodge and three cabins without having to rip out any old-growth vegetation and bought as many locally produced furnishings as possible.
4. Machaca Hill Lodge
Punta Gorda, Belize
Part of an 11,000-acre nature reserve, with 12 cabins powered by solar-panel roofs and an on- site organic farm that provides much of the lodge’s food.
5. Playa Nicuesa Rainforest Lodge
Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica
Five cabins were constructed from recycled materials (roof tiles were once plastic banana bags). The owners sponsor local employees to attend school.