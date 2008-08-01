Best Small Eco-Lodges

Isla Bastimentos, Bocas del Toro, Panama

The Belgian-expat owners installed rain-catchment and solar-energy systems in these seven thatched-roof beachfront bungalows set on a former coconut plantation.

Punta Gorda, Belize

Guests at this 11-cabana lodge can help local Mayan farmers make chocolate from cacao pods grown on the 100-acre property.

The owners built the main lodge and three cabins without having to rip out any old-growth vegetation and bought as many locally produced furnishings as possible.

Part of an 11,000-acre nature reserve, with 12 cabins powered by solar-panel roofs and an on- site organic farm that provides much of the lodge’s food.

Osa Peninsula, Costa Rica

Five cabins were constructed from recycled materials (roof tiles were once plastic banana bags). The owners sponsor local employees to attend school.

Plus: