The Best Rice Cookers

More Top Picks

The Winner

Zojirushi 10-Cup Induction ($365)

A huge, impressive stainless steel cooker with a touch keypad and electronic display. Machine is programmable and prepares every type of rice perfectly—from sushi-style to porridge (www.zojirushi.com).

Runner-Up

Panasonic SR-G18FG ($45)

No frills, with a clear glass lid and an easy-to-clean nonstick bowl that fits snugly inside the machine. Rice cooks with no brown spots. Comes with a steamer basket to cook vegetables over the rice (www.panasonic.com).

Honorable Mentions

Proctor Silex 10-Cup ($17)

Good value. A compact minimalist machine (the settings are simply “cook” and “warm”) that prepared rice the quickest (two cups of rice in 30 minutes) of those tested. The bowl and lid are dishwasher-safe (www.proctorsilex.com).

Krups FDH212 ($80)

Also works as a steamer and a slow cooker. Makes good rice, with only a slight crust on the bottom. The lid is connected to the body of the machine, which makes it harder to clean than detachable ones (www.krupsonlinestore.com).