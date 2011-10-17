The Best Pod Espresso Machines

After testing 76 countertop appliances, we pick our favorites in nine categories, from blenders to espresso makers.

Kristin Donnelly
October 17, 2011

More Top Picks

The Winner

KitchenAid Pro-Line Series ($600)
High pressure creates espresso with a perfect caramel crema, and the steam nozzle foams milk in seconds. The machine also heats quickly, so it’s easy to brew multiple cups.

Runner-Up

Gaggia Classic ($450)
Although this powerful, industrial-caliber Italian machine delivers perfectly extracted espresso, it takes longer to heat up than others we tested. The compact size doesn’t clutter a countertop (www.williams-sonoma.com).

Honorable Mentions

Starbucks Sirena ($600)
Codesigned with BMW Group, this machine is dummy-proof—you need only press a single button to pull an espresso. The convenient water reservoir has a handle that makes it a cinch to remove and fill (www.starbucksstore.com).

Ascaso Steel UNO Special Edition ($700)
This powerful machine pulls a very extracted shot of espresso with a nice crema, and it's easy to operate. The heavy-duty brass boiler heats up quickly and retains heat well (www.latienda.com).

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up