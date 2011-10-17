The Best Pod Espresso Machines

After testing 76 countertop appliances, we pick our favorites in nine categories, from blenders to espresso makers.
- Blenders
- Convection Toaster Ovens
- Deep Fryers
- Food Processors (Eight-Cup Plus)
- Hand Mixers
- Juicers
- Panini Presses
- Pod Espresso Machines
- Rice Cookers
- Immersion Blenders
The Winner
KitchenAid Pro-Line Series ($600)
High pressure creates espresso with a perfect caramel crema, and the steam nozzle foams milk in seconds. The machine also heats quickly, so it’s easy to brew multiple cups.
Runner-Up
Gaggia Classic ($450)
Although this powerful, industrial-caliber Italian machine delivers perfectly extracted espresso, it takes longer to heat up than others we tested. The compact size doesn’t clutter a countertop (www.williams-sonoma.com).
Honorable Mentions
Starbucks Sirena ($600)
Codesigned with BMW Group, this machine is dummy-proof—you need only press a single button to pull an espresso. The convenient water reservoir has a handle that makes it a cinch to remove and fill (www.starbucksstore.com).
Ascaso Steel UNO Special Edition ($700)
This powerful machine pulls a very extracted shot of espresso with a nice crema, and it's easy to operate. The heavy-duty brass boiler heats up quickly and retains heat well (www.latienda.com).