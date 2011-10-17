The Best Panini Presses

After testing 76 countertop appliances, we pick our favorites in nine categories, from blenders to espresso makers.

Kristin Donnelly
October 17, 2011

More Top Picks

The Winner

Cuisinart Griddler ($130)
Not only turns out a perfect pressed sandwich, with enough heat to melt cheese and warm meat quickly, but also opens up for use as a grill or a griddle. Removable plates make this press the easiest to clean.

Runner-Up

VillaWare Uno ProPress Contact ($80)
Extra-hot plates and a heavy top make thin, crispy panini. The machine comes with a tool for cleaning in between the grooves. Chrome design has a stylish retro look (www.villaware.com).

Honorable Mentions

Krups FDE-3 ($80)
The flexible hinge is ideal for thick sandwiches: The top comes down flat, so fillings don’t get squeezed out. A lock secures the machine for upright storage. The shiny exterior chrome tends to show fingerprints.

GE Panini Grill 169078 ($32)
This machine feels lighter than the others tested. A side knob helps keep the lid open when necessary and closed for easy, upright storage (www.walmart.com).

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up