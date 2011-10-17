The Best Juicers

After testing 76 countertop appliances, we pick our favorites in nine categories, from blenders to espresso makers.

Kristin Donnelly
October 17, 2011

The Winner

Hamilton Beach Big Mouth ($90)
Easy to assemble. Because the “big mouth” fits large chunks of fruit, only a little prechopping is necessary. The pulp catcher is huge, so you don’t have to empty it often. Includes a useful brush for cleaning.

Runner-Up

Omega 4000 Pulp Ejector ($220)
Traditional, old-school juicer. Straightforward to use, but with a narrow chute for inserting produce. Juices fruit so completely that there’s no pulp left on the blade. Comes with a 15-year warranty (www.omegajuicers.com).

Honorable Mentions

Breville Juice Fountain Plus ($150)
The machine has a large chute but performs better with smaller chunks. Has two speeds—one for soft fruit and the other for hard vegetables.

Juiceman Pro ($160)
A fast, space-age-style machine that extracts most efficiently of all the models tested while perfectly straining the pulp. It can be tricky to assemble, though: The parts must fit together exactly, or safety latches prevent it from turning on (www.juiceman.com).

