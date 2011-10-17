The Best Immersion Blenders

After testing 76 countertop appliances, we pick our favorites in nine categories, from blenders to espresso makers.
- Blenders
- Convection Toaster Ovens
- Deep Fryers
- Food Processors (Eight-Cup Plus)
- Hand Mixers
- Juicers
- Panini Presses
- Pod Espresso Machines
- Rice Cookers
- Immersion Blenders
Winner
Braun Multiquick Impressions MR 5000 ($60)
Our favorite immersion blender—the quietest one we tested, plus, you hardly need to move the shaft to puree efficiently—has 12 speeds and a “turbo” button to pulverize especially hard bits. Note: Unfortunately, this blender will be discontinued in March 2008 (www.braunusa.com).
Runner-Up
Cuisinart SmartStick ($50)
Simple to use, with a single speed. The noticeably sharp blade purees beautifully, and the hood around the blade is extra-deep, which helps pull food through the blender (www.cuisinart.com).
Honorable Mention
Dualit ($80)
This chrome 500-watt blender is one of the most powerful of those we tested. While it purees easily, its power combined with its heavy build sometimes makes it unwieldy (www.target.com).