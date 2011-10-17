The Best Deep Fryers

More Top Picks

The Winner

Aroma ADF212 5-Liter ($70)

A simple, no-frills fryer that’s quick to assemble and great for large jobs. Its built-in thermometer with a digital display was the most accurate of those we tested, and it made the best batch of fries (www.target.com).

Runner-Up

Emerilware by T-fal ($150)

A tall fryer with a drain that automatically strains oil into a container for later use, which makes cleaning easy. The fryer basket is narrow but it can fit a pound of french fries (www.emerilappliances.com).

Honorable Mention

Waring Pro DF250 ($130)

The window on the domed lid is angled toward the cook for easy viewing while food cooks. Large dials on this fryer are straightforward and intuitive to use. The internal heating element tilts up for cleaning (www.waringproducts.com).