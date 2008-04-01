Best Shops for Local Wine

Lighthouse Wines, New York

More than 650 New York state wines line the shelves at this Finger Lakes store. 1141 Broadway, Elmira; 607-733-2999.

Avalon Wine, Oregon

This Willamette Valley shop offers a vast number of Oregon and Washington wines. 201 SW Second St., Corvallis; 541-752-7418.

Texas Wine Cellars, Texas

More than 150 Texas wines and local microbrews are sold at this Texas Hill Country shop. 217 1/2 Main St., Fredericksburg; 830-990-8850.

The Old Dominion Wine Shoppe, Virginia

The owners feature selections from about 50 Virginia wineries. 408 Mill St., Occoquan; 703-494-1622.