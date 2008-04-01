Best Shops for Local Wine

Megan Krigbaum and Ray Isle
April 01, 2008

Lighthouse Wines, New York

More than 650 New York state wines line the shelves at this Finger Lakes store. 1141 Broadway, Elmira; 607-733-2999.

Avalon Wine, Oregon

This Willamette Valley shop offers a vast number of Oregon and Washington wines. 201 SW Second St., Corvallis; 541-752-7418.

Texas Wine Cellars, Texas

More than 150 Texas wines and local microbrews are sold at this Texas Hill Country shop. 217 1/2 Main St., Fredericksburg; 830-990-8850.

The Old Dominion Wine Shoppe, Virginia

The owners feature selections from about 50 Virginia wineries. 408 Mill St., Occoquan; 703-494-1622.

