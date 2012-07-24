Best Restaurants in Miami

Michelle Bernstein of Miami’s Michy’s and Sra. Martinez shares her restaurant picks.

Food & Wine
July 24, 2012

Joe's Stone Crab

Joe’s Stone Crab

“It has some of the best fried chicken in Florida, but everybody goes for the stone crab.” 11 Washington Ave.; joesstonecrab.com; 305-673-4611. Hy VongPhoto © Liliana Dones.

Hy Vong

“A Vietnamese place in the middle of Calle Ocho, the Cuban area; I’ve been going there since I was little.” 3458 SW Eighth St.; hyvong.com; 305-446-3674. La Camaronera Restaurant & Fish MarkePhoto courtesy of La Camaronera.

La Camaronera Restaurant & Fish Market

“Also in Calle Ocho, it’s a shack with no chairs, no tables. You stand at a counter and eat the best fried shrimp you’ve ever had.” 1952 W. Flagler St.; lacamaronera.com; 305-642-3322.

Japanese Market Miami

“My favorite Japanese market also has the best sushi in town.” 1412 79th St. Causeway; japanesemarketmiami.com; 305-861-0143.

