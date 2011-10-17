Best Restaurants for a Crowd: Washington, D.C.

Amanda McClements (Metrocurean) writes:

One of the hippest family-friendly stops in DC, Comet Ping Pong should be at the top of the Jolie-Pitt clans’ eats list. Brad can teach the older kids some table tennis skills between bites of the crisp pies topped with local ingredients. Comet Ping Pong, 5037 Connecticut Ave. NW, 202.364.0404

Should the power couple need to swing by Capitol Hill to drum up support for their do-gooder deeds, it’s a quick stroller ride over to Top Chef contestant Spike Mendelsohn’s new burger joint on Capitol Hill, Good Stuff Eatery, for milkshakes, herb-flecked fries and burgers. Good Stuff Eatery, 303 Pennsylvania Ave. SE, 202.543.8222

After getting the kids hooked on world events at the Newseum, the Brangelina brood can head next door to Wolfgang Puck’s first DC restaurant, The Source, for pizza and Kobe sliders at the lounge’s communal bar table. The Source, 575 Pennsylvania Ave. NW, 202.637.6100

In family-friendly Bethesda, the movie star mom and dad can sip some California wines at the chic new Redwood, and the whole gang can enjoy family-style Amish chicken, buttermilk biscuits and mac-and-cheese gratin. The outdoor seating along pedestrian-only Bethesda Lane leaves the kids room to roam. Redwood, 7121 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda, 301.656.5515

For dessert, Maddox, Pax, Zahara and Shiloh can savor a scoop of artisanal gelato from the new Bethesda outpost of Dolcezza. Dolcezza, 7111 Bethesda Lane, Bethesda, 301-215-9226

Plus:

