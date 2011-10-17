Best Restaurants for a Crowd: San Francisco

Paolo Lucchesi of Eater SF suggests:

When the new Academy of Sciences museum opens this fall, it’ll have a multi-cultural, kid-friendly, educational restaurant from Charles Phan (The Slanted Door) and Loretta Keller (Coco500) that would be perfect for Team Brangelina.

Until then, the best bet might be Spruce. Chef Mark Sullivan’s menu epitomizes the seasonal cuisine that San Francisco loves, yet is accessible enough for the kids. The converted garage’s flashy design (cathedral ceilings, fancy skylights) should please the architecture lover in Brad, and the entire clan could escape the paparazzi in one of the private dining areas.

Plus:

