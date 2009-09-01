Best Quick Breads

Orange Popovers

For these foolproof popovers, add a bit of baking powder to the batter and use a regular (not nonstick) muffin tin.

Pull-Apart Cheesy Onion Bread

This recipe is as fun to eat as monkey bread (little balls of yeast dough that are baked in a pan together, then pulled apart at the table) but a lot less time-consuming to make.

Yogurt-Zucchini Bread with Walnuts

This moist, nutty bread is a terrific way to use up late-summer zucchini. The walnuts in the bread are super-heart-healthy, and the yogurt adds moisture without any fat.



RELATED: Classic Zucchini Bread

Chorizo-Olive Griddle Cakes with Chile Butter

These little patties are moist and dense, almost like a griddle scone. Cook them on a griddle, just like pancakes, and serve them with a spicy butter made with sambal oelek (Asian chile sauce).

Pecan-Maple Sticky Rolls

Two shortcuts for these incredible faux sticky buns: use a biscuit dough instead of a yeast dough and bake it with maple syrup instead of homemade caramel.

Lemon-Cheesecake Streusel Squares

The swirl of lemony cream cheese running through this cake makes it deliciously moist. It’s hard to resist picking off pieces of the buttery crumble on top.

More Amazing Recipes:

Breakfast Pastries Quick, Healthy Breakfasts Fast & Easy Desserts