Best Quick Breads

Making quick bread (leavened with baking powder and baking soda) can take only 20 minutes of work. F&W’s Grace Parisi shows how.

Grace Parisi
September 01, 2009

Orange Popovers

 

Orange Popovers

 

For these foolproof popovers, add a bit of baking powder to the batter and use a regular (not nonstick) muffin tin. Pull-Apart Cheesy Onion Bread

 

Pull-Apart Cheesy Onion Bread

 

This recipe is as fun to eat as monkey bread (little balls of yeast dough that are baked in a pan together, then pulled apart at the table) but a lot less time-consuming to make. Yogurt-Zucchini Bread with Walnuts

 

Yogurt-Zucchini Bread with Walnuts

 

This moist, nutty bread is a terrific way to use up late-summer zucchini. The walnuts in the bread are super-heart-healthy, and the yogurt adds moisture without any fat.

RELATED: Classic Zucchini Bread Olive Griddle Cakes with Chile Butter

 

Chorizo-Olive Griddle Cakes with Chile Butter

 

These little patties are moist and dense, almost like a griddle scone. Cook them on a griddle, just like pancakes, and serve them with a spicy butter made with sambal oelek (Asian chile sauce). 

Pecan-Maple Sticky Rolls

Two shortcuts for these incredible faux sticky buns: use a biscuit dough instead of a yeast dough and bake it with maple syrup instead of homemade caramel. 

Lemon-Cheesecake Streusel Squares

The swirl of lemony cream cheese running through this cake makes it deliciously moist. It’s hard to resist picking off pieces of the buttery crumble on top.  

More Amazing Recipes:

Breakfast PastriesBreakfast PastriesQuick, Healthy BreakfastsQuick, Healthy BreakfastsFast & Easy DessertsFast & Easy Desserts 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up