Best Places to Buy Older Vintages

Finding well-aged, properly-stored wines at sane prices is a difficult task. Thankfully, some retailers make it easy. These five shops offer real gems.
Crush Wine & Spirits, Manhattan
Some of this store’s best buys are older German Rieslings, like the 1994 Günther Steinmetz Brauneberger Juffer Auslese ($30).
Sherry-Lehmann, Manhattan
This stylish wine merchant has a strong selection of older Bordeaux. Two great wines drinking well now: 1999 Château Pontet-Canet ($55) and 2001 Château Léoville Barton ($85).
Zachys, Scarsdale, NY
This suburban store has a good selection of older Burgundy (often hard to find), like the beautiful 2001 Henri Gouges Nuits-St Georges Clos des Porrets ($80).
Brown Derby, Springfield, MO
Brown Derby has a national clientele for its well-priced wines, especially older Barolos like the 1996 Parusso Mariondino ($40).
K&L Wine Merchants, San Francisco
K&L is heavily invested in older wines, especially California Cabernets like the fine 1999 Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cabernet ($80).
