Best Places to Buy Older Vintages

Finding well-aged, properly-stored wines at sane prices is a difficult task. Thankfully, some retailers make it easy. These five shops offer real gems.

December 01, 2008

Crush Wine & Spirits, Manhattan

Some of this store’s best buys are older German Rieslings, like the 1994 Günther Steinmetz Brauneberger Juffer Auslese ($30).

Sherry-Lehmann, Manhattan

This stylish wine merchant has a strong selection of older Bordeaux. Two great wines drinking well now: 1999 Château Pontet-Canet ($55) and 2001 Château Léoville Barton ($85).

Zachys, Scarsdale, NY

This suburban store has a good selection of older Burgundy (often hard to find), like the beautiful 2001 Henri Gouges Nuits-St Georges Clos des Porrets ($80).

Brown Derby, Springfield, MO

Brown Derby has a national clientele for its well-priced wines, especially older Barolos like the 1996 Parusso Mariondino ($40).

K&L Wine Merchants, San Francisco

K&L is heavily invested in older wines, especially California Cabernets like the fine 1999 Silver Oak Alexander Valley Cabernet ($80).

Buying Well-Aged Wine:


