The Best Pizza Spots in the U.S.

New York City: Co.

Signature Item: Popeye (with pecorino, Gruyère, mozzarella, spinach, black pepper and garlic).

Sullivan Street Bakery founder Jim Lahey is one of the country's elite bakers, so it makes sense that people can't stop talking about his chewy, crisp, ever-so-slightly tangy pie crusts. Lahey's newest project: He developed the menu for Crust, a soon-to-open Neapolitan-style pie spot at LaGuardia Airport. co-pane.com.

Signature Item: Tomato, homemade fresh mozzarella, Dante aged cheese, fresh herb.

Detroit native Nick Lessins assembles pies to order and then masterfully chars them in his beloved gas oven. Some toppings are baked onto the ethereally crisp crust; otherslike the Mona cheese on the spinach pieare added when the pizza is just out of the oven.

Signature Item: Homemade Sausage Pie.

This super traditional pizzeria, with wood paneled walls covered with pictures of famous athletes, has been around for more than a century. santarpiospizza.com.

Los Angeles: Pizzeria Mozza

Signature Item: Squash blossoms, tomato and burrata.

Powerhouse team Mario Batali, Joseph Bastianichf and Nancy Silverton combine the best California ingredients (squash blossoms and trumpet mushrooms) with Italian tradition (big wood-burning ovens and house-made mozzarella) to form some of L.A.'s best pies. mozza-la.com.

Signature Item: Margherita (with tomato sauce, Fior di Latte and extra-virgin olive oil).

The puffy, charred cornicione (end crust) is the result of just two minutes in the 800-degree wood-burning oven imported from Italy. flourandwater.com.

Signature Item: Margarita (with house-made pomodoro, fresh herbs, two cheeses and extra virgin olive oil).

In 1980, Johanne Killeen and George Germon launched a new era of ambitious cooking in Providence with their thin-crusted grilled pizzas topped with superfresh ingredients. alforno.com.

Signature Item: Plain pie.

72-year-old owner Domenico DeMarco makes all the pies at this Brooklyn pizza mecca, so they come out with the perfect balance of tomato sauce (made fresh daily), mozzarella and Grana Padano cheeses. A Di Fara spin-off called Tagliare opened in LaGuardia Airport in the fall of 2010. difara.com.

New Haven, CT: Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana

Signature Item: White Clam pizza.

This longstanding classic, considered ground zero for New Haven-style "apizza," was started by Frank Pepe in 1925, and is now run by his grandchildren. The Original Tomato Pie (without mozzarella) is still on the menu.pepespizzeria.com.

Portland, OR: Apizza Scholls

Signature Item: Apizza Amore (with tomato sauce, both fresh and aged mozzarella, pecorino, grana, olive oil, cured pork shoulder and fresh basil).

Pizzaiolos Brian Spangler, Dan Roberts and Jon Ullrich are so exacting about their craft that they mix their dough by hand daily and won't let customers put any more than three toppings on the nicely charred pies. apizzascholls.com.

Phoenix, AZ: Pizzeria Bianco

Signature Item: Marinara pizza (star pizzaiolo Chris Bianco's favorite).

The pizzas here are arguably America's best, with beautiful, wood-fired crusts made with organic flour, fresh mozzarella and house-made sausage. There's almost always a line out the door. pizzeriabianco.com.






