Best Pecan Pie Recipes

F&W offers exceptional pecan pies including an award-winning classic recipe and ingenious variations like a chocolatey version with bourbon.
In this Article
Classic Pecan Pies
Texas State Fair Pecan Pie
This extraordinarily rich and sweet pecan pie won first place at the 1996 State Fair of Texas pie competition.
Deep Dish Pecan Pie
This classic deep-dish pecan pie is perfect for those who can’t get enough sticky-sweet, pecan-studded filling.
Chocolate Pecan Pies
Chocolate Pecan Pie
The addition of dark chocolate gives this pecan pie a deep flavor and fudgy texture.
Chocolate Pecan Pie with Bourbon
David Lebovitz chops the pecans in his recipe to make the pie easy to slice, although he leaves some whole for visual effect. A generous dose of bourbon balances the sweetness of the chocolaty filling.
Chocolate Pecan Tart
Unlike most pies, this light, elegant chocolate pecan tart is just as good when baked a day ahead.
Twists on Pecan Pie
Caramel-Pecan Hand Pies
Seattle’s High 5 Pie owner Dani Cone makes these adorable, portable caramel-pecan pies as a special for fall.
Caramelized Apple-Pecan Pie with Calvados
This clever riff combines Granny Smith apples, caramelized in butter and Calvados, with classic pecan pie filling and whole toasted pecans.
Toasted Pecan Tart with Bourbon Whipped Cream
Pastry chef Ashley Church tops her pecan tart with chiboust pastry cream (pastry cream lightened with Italian meringue). A simple substitute: whipped cream spiked with bourbon.
Pumpkin Pecan Tart
Sherry Fahey’s genius dessert is like a pecan pie and pumpkin pie rolled into one.
Maple Pecan Tart
Pastry chef Marc Aumont sweetens this nutty and caramelly tart with maple syrup.