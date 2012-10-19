Best Pecan Pie Recipes

In this Article

Classic Pecan Pies

This extraordinarily rich and sweet pecan pie won first place at the 1996 State Fair of Texas pie competition.

This classic deep-dish pecan pie is perfect for those who can’t get enough sticky-sweet, pecan-studded filling.

Chocolate Pecan Pies

The addition of dark chocolate gives this pecan pie a deep flavor and fudgy texture.

David Lebovitz chops the pecans in his recipe to make the pie easy to slice, although he leaves some whole for visual effect. A generous dose of bourbon balances the sweetness of the chocolaty filling.

Unlike most pies, this light, elegant chocolate pecan tart is just as good when baked a day ahead.

Twists on Pecan Pie

Seattle’s High 5 Pie owner Dani Cone makes these adorable, portable caramel-pecan pies as a special for fall.

This clever riff combines Granny Smith apples, caramelized in butter and Calvados, with classic pecan pie filling and whole toasted pecans.

Pastry chef Ashley Church tops her pecan tart with chiboust pastry cream (pastry cream lightened with Italian meringue). A simple substitute: whipped cream spiked with bourbon.

Sherry Fahey’s genius dessert is like a pecan pie and pumpkin pie rolled into one.

Pastry chef Marc Aumont sweetens this nutty and caramelly tart with maple syrup.