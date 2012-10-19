Best Pecan Pie Recipes

F&W offers exceptional pecan pies including an award-winning classic recipe and ingenious variations like a chocolatey version with bourbon.

Food & Wine
October 18, 2012

In this Article

Classic Pecan Pies

Texas State Fair Pecan Pie

Texas State Fair Pecan Pie

This extraordinarily rich and sweet pecan pie won first place at the 1996 State Fair of Texas pie competition.

Deep Dish Pecan Pie

This classic deep-dish pecan pie is perfect for those who can’t get enough sticky-sweet, pecan-studded filling.

Chocolate Pecan Pies

Chocolate Pecan Pie

Chocolate Pecan Pie

The addition of dark chocolate gives this pecan pie a deep flavor and fudgy texture.

Chocolate Pecan Pie with Bourbon

David Lebovitz chops the pecans in his recipe to make the pie easy to slice, although he leaves some whole for visual effect. A generous dose of bourbon balances the sweetness of the chocolaty filling.Chocolate Pecan Tart

Chocolate Pecan Tart

Unlike most pies, this light, elegant chocolate pecan tart is just as good when baked a day ahead.

Twists on Pecan Pie

Caramel-Pecan Hand Pies

Caramel-Pecan Hand Pies

Seattle’s High 5 Pie owner Dani Cone makes these adorable, portable caramel-pecan pies as a special for fall.

Caramelized Apple-Pecan Pie with Calvados

This clever riff combines Granny Smith apples, caramelized in butter and Calvados, with classic pecan pie filling and whole toasted pecans.

Toasted Pecan Tart with Bourbon Whipped Cream

Pastry chef Ashley Church tops her pecan tart with chiboust pastry cream (pastry cream lightened with Italian meringue). A simple substitute: whipped cream spiked with bourbon.

Pumpkin Pecan Tart

Sherry Fahey’s genius dessert is like a pecan pie and pumpkin pie rolled into one.

Maple Pecan Tart

Pastry chef Marc Aumont sweetens this nutty and caramelly tart with maple syrup.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up