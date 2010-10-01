Best Pairings for Spanish Wines

Chef Alex Raij doesn't believe in the American idea of entrées. Her small-plates approach at her New York City tapas bars El Quinto Pino and Txikito encourages wine sampling.
Great Wines
Txakoli
Alex Raij likes the Basque region's limey 2008 Uriondo. Or try the 2009 Arregi.
Tempranillo
The dark-fruit-inflected 2004 Dehesa La Granja from Castilla y León is one of Raij's favorites.
More Great Spanish Wines & Pairings:
