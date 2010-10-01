Best Pairings for Italian Wines

At Trattoria Lucca in Charleston, South Carolina, chef Ken Vedrinski not only cooks the food and buys the wine but also occasionally acts as a waiter and sommelier.

Food & Wine
October 01, 2010

Great Wines

Best Pairings Italy

Vermentino

Vermentino, a white Italian grape, grows all over the seaside region of Liguria. Its natural minerality is good with shellfish dishes. Vedrinski loves the 2008 Bisson Marea, a sea-salty Vermentino blend. The brisk 2008 Colle dei Bardellini is also terrific.

Aglianico

The Monte Vulture volcano looms over the region of Basilicata; its rich soils are perfect for growing the tannic red Aglianico grape. Vedrinski opts for the spicy 2006 Bisceglia Gudarra Aglianico del Vulture. Also delicious: the 2005 Grifalco Aglianico del Vulture.

More Great Italian Wines & Pairings:

Italian Wine Classics to TryItalian Wine Classics to TryItalian Grapes from A to ZItalian Grapes from A to Z italian foodClassic Italian Recipes

Video

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up