Best Pairings for Italian Wines

Great Wines

Vermentino

Vermentino, a white Italian grape, grows all over the seaside region of Liguria. Its natural minerality is good with shellfish dishes. Vedrinski loves the 2008 Bisson Marea, a sea-salty Vermentino blend. The brisk 2008 Colle dei Bardellini is also terrific.

Aglianico

The Monte Vulture volcano looms over the region of Basilicata; its rich soils are perfect for growing the tannic red Aglianico grape. Vedrinski opts for the spicy 2006 Bisceglia Gudarra Aglianico del Vulture. Also delicious: the 2005 Grifalco Aglianico del Vulture.

More Great Italian Wines & Pairings:

Italian Wine Classics to Try Italian Grapes from A to Z Classic Italian Recipes

Video