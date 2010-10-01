Best Pairings for Italian Wines

At Trattoria Lucca in Charleston, South Carolina, chef Ken Vedrinski not only cooks the food and buys the wine but also occasionally acts as a waiter and sommelier.
Great Wines
Vermentino
Vermentino, a white Italian grape, grows all over the seaside region of Liguria. Its natural minerality is good with shellfish dishes. Vedrinski loves the 2008 Bisson Marea, a sea-salty Vermentino blend. The brisk 2008 Colle dei Bardellini is also terrific.
Aglianico
The Monte Vulture volcano looms over the region of Basilicata; its rich soils are perfect for growing the tannic red Aglianico grape. Vedrinski opts for the spicy 2006 Bisceglia Gudarra Aglianico del Vulture. Also delicious: the 2005 Grifalco Aglianico del Vulture.
More Great Italian Wines & Pairings:
