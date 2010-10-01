Best Pairings for French Wines

As a young cook, Hugh Acheson bought one great bottle of wine (often French) with every paycheck. Today he owns Gosford Wine, Five & Ten and two other dining spots in Athens, Georgia.

Food & Wine
October 01, 2010

Great Wines

France

Red Burgundy

Burgundy's reputation for producing ethereal, mineral-laden, slightly smoky Pinot Noir far exceeds the region's tiny size. Acheson loves the cherry-rich 2007 Joseph Roty Bourgogne Rouge. Or try the 2006 Bouchard Bourgogne Rouge.

Sancerre

The Loire valley's subregion of Sancerre produces a wine of the same name made from Sauvignon Blanc; its flavors evoke grapefruit, gooseberry and grass. Acheson favors the citrusy 2008 Vacheron. Another option: the 2009 Michel Girard et Fils.

Plus:

Q&A with Hugh Acheson

How did you learn about wine?

When I was young and working at some very good old-school French places, I always talked to the sommelier. I started socking away money to buy wine, and the next thing I knew, I was buying one good bottle with every paycheck. Wine is like food; it's a never-ending topic.

How does knowing about wine help you as a chef?

I eventually realized that wine can be 30 percent of the tab at a restaurant. As a business owner, I figured I should know something about it.

How has your palate changed over the years?

When I first got into wine, I really liked Shiraz from Australia. I'm not saying that Shiraz isn't great, but it's a blanket over food, covering it all up. Back then, if I had tasted a Charmes Chambertin (a grand cru Burgundy), the wine's subtlety probably would have been lost on me. But now, I get why people go crazy over wines like that.

More Great French Wines & Pairings:

Classics from French Wine CountryClassics from French Wine CountryFrench Wine Classics to TryFrench Wine Classics to Try Southern France Value WinesSouthern France Value Wines

Video

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up