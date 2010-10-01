Best Pairings for Austrian Wines

At Seäsonal Restaurant and Weinbar in New York City, chef Wolfgang Ban pairs haute-Austrian dishes with a stellar list of wines. Here, his takes on comfort classics: schnitzel and goulash.
Great Wines
Zweigelt
Northwest of Vienna, Wagram is a source for potent reds like spicy Zweigelts. Ban loves the rich 2006 Leth Gigama. Another good bottle: 2008 Fritsch Red Soil.
Grüner Veltliner
Although not well known in the US, Weinviertel is Austria's largest wine region. Try its 2008 Weingut Hum Hofer Freiberg or 2008 Martinshof Grüners.
More Great Austrian Wines & Pairings:
