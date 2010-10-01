Best Pairings for Austrian Wines

Great Wines

Zweigelt

Northwest of Vienna, Wagram is a source for potent reds like spicy Zweigelts. Ban loves the rich 2006 Leth Gigama. Another good bottle: 2008 Fritsch Red Soil.

Grüner Veltliner

Although not well known in the US, Weinviertel is Austria's largest wine region. Try its 2008 Weingut Hum Hofer Freiberg or 2008 Martinshof Grüners.

More Great Austrian Wines & Pairings:

