Best One-Pan Dinners





Canned chickpeas are often used in salads or hummus, but here they’re roasted with eggplant, prewashed spinach and onion to make a great vegetarian main course.



Chilaquiles is a baked Mexican dish that’s often made with leftover shredded chicken, tortilla strips and cheese. In this more substantial and refined version, whole chicken legs are baked with tomatoes, hominy, jalapeños and tortilla chips.



This is a terrific all-in-one meal and an inventive use for salmon: fillets are nestled in crunchy hunks of ciabatta bread tossed with tomatoes, capers and superthin slices of lemon.

This excellent recipe combines Moroccan lamb—spiced with cumin, cinnamon and cloves—with the Greek cheese halloumi. Made from sheep’s milk, halloumi is super-versatile because it doesn’t melt when it’s roasted, grilled or pan-fried.

This dish could just as easily be served at dinner as at breakfast. After roasting brussels sprouts with mushrooms, potatoes and sausage, crack eggs into the pan, put it into the oven until the eggs are barely set, then toss everything together.

More Fantastic Recipes:

