Best of Show Top 10

Novel Tiles

The oval and star-shaped ceramic Gotham Tiles from Ann Sacks, let you design your own patterns in bold colors ($45 a square foot; 800-278-TILE).

Dishwashers

KitchenAid's Briva in-sink dishwasher works double duty for Lilliputian kitchens: The sink transforms into a dishwasher that cleans five place settings ($2,000; 800-422-1230). Maytag's Jetclean II has a third, flat rack for oversize pans ($450 to $700; 800-4-MAYTAG).

Prep Tables

Kallista's kitchen island was designed for high-ceilinged lofts. The poles adjust to reach almost eight feet above the counter, which is made of Carrara marble ($12,700; 800-4-KOHLER). La Cornue's new kitchen furniture line includes La Vatelier, a portable prep station with a sink and built-in cutting board ($8,000 to $12,000; 800-892-4040).

Ovens

Diva de Provence's handcrafted custom stoves, designed for restaurants, like Manhattan's Union Pacific, are now available for homes--in 200 colors (from $13,500; 888-852-8604). Space-saving stoves once had only four burners, but DCS has introduced a 30-inch five-burner range that delivers professional-strength flames ($3,600; 800-433-8466). Dacor says its 36-inch wall oven has the largest capacity for that size: It can cook two pies and two 16-pound turkeys simultaneously ($2,700; 800-793-0093).

Refrigerator

Sub-Zero's glass-door refrigerator resembles restaurant models while meeting home energy-efficiency standards ($5,000; 800-222-7820).

Television

Sharp's flat-screen Aquos TV can be mounted under a cabinet, which frees up counter space, and flipped up when not in use (from $1,200 for a 13-inch set; 800-BE-SHARP).