Best New Wine Deals

Insider Info on the New Négociants

Several of the négociant wines named here likely originated at extremely well-known wineries or vineyardsbut those identities are usually top secret, to protect their prestige. That doesn't keep Internet bulletin boards from buzzing with speculation, though, or négociants from hinting about their sources.

Wine Deals and Tips:

10 New American Value Reds Checking Out Library Wine 24-Hour Internet Wine Discounts

Wine Stars' Affordable Bottlings Good Wines, Great Values F&W's Pairing of the Day

Mark Oldman on Good Wines Under $10: