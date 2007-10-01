Best New Sommelier-Made Wines

It seems like every sommelier is producing his or her own wine. Here are some of our favorite bottles.

October 01, 2007

Scarpetta ($24) Colorado's two star sommeliers, Richard Betts at the Little Nell in Aspen and Bobby Stuckey at Boulder's Frasca Food and Wine, have paired up to produce this bright Tocai Friulano with a hint of nectarine.

2005 Jules Harrison ($45) Caroline Styne, wine director at L.A.'s Lucques and A.O.C., has partnered with wine distributor Katherine Strange and winemaker Joe Davis of Arcadian Winery to make this elegant, ageworthy Pinot.

2006 Lioco Chardonnay ($20) The trio behind this refreshing Chardonnay represents several facets of the industry: Kevin O'Connor is wine director at Spago Beverly Hills, Kevin Kelley is a winemaker and Matt Licklider was an importer.

