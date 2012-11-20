Best New Restaurants on Oahu

From a fantastic Italian spot with Asian touches to a deli that serves a superb fried pork shank for four, F&W names Oahu’s best new restaurants.
Photo © Crissy Terawaki Kawamoto.
Cafe Julia
This terrific YWCA café is a popular destination for the downtown lunch crowd, with dishes like refried taro dip. 1040 Richards St., Honolulu; cafejuliahawaii.com.Photo © Craig Fujii.
The Pig & The Lady
A veteran of the esteemed Honolulu restaurant Chef Mavro, Andrew Le creates family-recipe-based Vietnamese dishes for his Honolulu-area pop-up farm stand. thepigandthelady.com.Photo © Mitchell K. Dwyer.
Pint + Jigger
Ingredients like fresh mango and smoked macadamia syrup lace Nobu Waikiki alum Dave Newman’s creative cocktails. 1936 S. King St., Honolulu; pintandjigger.com.Photo courtesy of PRIMA.
Prima
Two Nobu Waikiki alums turn out rustic Italian food with Asian and island touches, like handmade pappardelle with fried curry leaves. 108 Hekili St., Kailua; primahawaii.com.Photo © Crissy Terawaki Kawamoto.
Salt Kitchen & Tasting Bar
Texas transplant Quinten Frye marries mainland-style preparations with Hawaiian meats in dishes like chicken fried local rabbit with carrot butter. 3605 Waialea Ave., Honolulu; salthonolulu.com.Photo © Karina Santos.
The Whole Ox Butcher & Deli
Fans of this deli’s 21-day dry-aged burger flood in for the dinner menu, which includes a fried pork shank for four. 327 Keawe St., Honolulu; thewholeox.com.