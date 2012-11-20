Best New Restaurants on Oahu

Photo © Crissy Terawaki Kawamoto.

Cafe Julia

This terrific YWCA café is a popular destination for the downtown lunch crowd, with dishes like refried taro dip. 1040 Richards St., Honolulu; cafejuliahawaii.com. Photo © Craig Fujii.

The Pig & The Lady

A veteran of the esteemed Honolulu restaurant Chef Mavro, Andrew Le creates family-recipe-based Vietnamese dishes for his Honolulu-area pop-up farm stand. thepigandthelady.com. Photo © Mitchell K. Dwyer.

Pint + Jigger

Ingredients like fresh mango and smoked macadamia syrup lace Nobu Waikiki alum Dave Newman’s creative cocktails. 1936 S. King St., Honolulu; pintandjigger.com. Photo courtesy of PRIMA.

Prima

Two Nobu Waikiki alums turn out rustic Italian food with Asian and island touches, like handmade pappardelle with fried curry leaves. 108 Hekili St., Kailua; primahawaii.com. Photo © Crissy Terawaki Kawamoto.

Salt Kitchen & Tasting Bar

Texas transplant Quinten Frye marries mainland-style preparations with Hawaiian meats in dishes like chicken fried local rabbit with carrot butter. 3605 Waialea Ave., Honolulu; salthonolulu.com. Photo © Karina Santos.

The Whole Ox Butcher & Deli

Fans of this deli’s 21-day dry-aged burger flood in for the dinner menu, which includes a fried pork shank for four. 327 Keawe St., Honolulu; thewholeox.com.