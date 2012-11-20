Best New Restaurants on Oahu

From a fantastic Italian spot with Asian touches to a deli that serves a superb fried pork shank for four, F&W names Oahu’s best new restaurants.

Chelsea Morse
November 19, 2012

Cafe JuliaPhoto © Crissy Terawaki Kawamoto.

Cafe Julia

This terrific YWCA café is a popular destination for the downtown lunch crowd, with dishes like refried taro dip. 1040 Richards St., Honolulu; cafejuliahawaii.com.Cafe JuliaPhoto © Craig Fujii.

The Pig & The Lady

A veteran of the esteemed Honolulu restaurant Chef Mavro, Andrew Le creates family-recipe-based Vietnamese dishes for his Honolulu-area pop-up farm stand. thepigandthelady.com.Cafe JuliaPhoto © Mitchell K. Dwyer.

Pint + Jigger

Ingredients like fresh mango and smoked macadamia syrup lace Nobu Waikiki alum Dave Newman’s creative cocktails. 1936 S. King St., Honolulu; pintandjigger.com.Cafe JuliaPhoto courtesy of PRIMA.

Prima

Two Nobu Waikiki alums turn out rustic Italian food with Asian and island touches, like handmade pappardelle with fried curry leaves. 108 Hekili St., Kailua; primahawaii.com.Cafe JuliaPhoto © Crissy Terawaki Kawamoto.

Salt Kitchen & Tasting Bar

Texas transplant Quinten Frye marries mainland-style preparations with Hawaiian meats in dishes like chicken fried local rabbit with carrot butter. 3605 Waialea Ave., Honolulu; salthonolulu.com.The Whole Ox Butcher & DeliPhoto © Karina Santos.

The Whole Ox Butcher & Deli

Fans of this deli’s 21-day dry-aged burger flood in for the dinner menu, which includes a fried pork shank for four. 327 Keawe St., Honolulu; thewholeox.com.

