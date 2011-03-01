Best New Nonstick Pans

Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

1. All-Clad

This square All-Clad nonstick pan is perfect for cooking fish fillets. The 11-inch d5 pan cooks both delicate and meaty fish nicely; the square shape fits fillets well. Tip: Brush fish with a little oil rather than adding oil to the skillet. $179; williams-sonoma.com.

2. Fissler

The bumpy surface on Fissler's pan helps crisp food. The Solea pan's textured surface, rather than a nonstick coating, keeps food from clinging. Tiny ridges help create a crust. From $155 for a 9.5-inch pan; amazon.com.

3. Lodge

Lodge recently introduced glass lids for its skillets. Its pre-seasoned cast-iron is naturally nonstick and good for everything from baking corn bread to searing meat. From $23 for a 10 1/4-inch pan; surlatable.com.

4. Demeyere

Demeyere's heavy nonstick pan distributes heat evenly. Designed for induction cooking (but good on any stovetop), the ControlInduc pan resists overheating. From $130 for an 8-inch skillet; surlatable.com.

5. Anolon

Anolon's 3-inch-deep pan is marvelous for pan roasts. The oven-safe Nouvelle Copper 3-quart sauté pan is deep enough to prevent splatters when browning a pork tenderloin on the stove. A copper core helps distribute heat. $130; amazon.com.

6. Calphalon

An extra handle makes this big Calphalon nonstick pan easy to carry. The Unison 4-quart sauté pan has high sides and lots of surface area—great for stir-fries. Super-versatile, it can also give steak a good sear or cook eggs gently. $225; amazon.com.

Nonstick Pan Do's & Don'ts

Use Plastic. The first rule of nonstick pans: Pick plastic or wooden tools, never metal.

The first rule of nonstick pans: Pick plastic or wooden tools, never metal. Season Pans. Periodically rub oil on cool pans to maintain the nonstick coating.

Periodically rub oil on cool pans to maintain the nonstick coating. Go for heft. Heavy nonstick pans are less likely to overheat than flimsy ones.

Heavy nonstick pans are less likely to overheat than flimsy ones. Shun scratches. Eating flakes of coating can be harmful: Toss out scratched skillets.

Eating flakes of coating can be harmful: Toss out scratched skillets. Avoid High Heat. High heat (from the broiler, for example) can damage coatings.

High heat (from the broiler, for example) can damage coatings. Pay For Quality. Great nonstick pans can last for years—they're a smart investment.

