Best New Grilling Essentials

A brilliant grilling recipe can start with the simplest idea, like a bunch of cherry tomatoes wrapped tidily in foil and left on the fire until warm, supersweet and dripping with juice. Indeed, the grilling basics on the following pages are phenomenal all on their own (good news for minimalists) or as part of a recipe riff by the grill-crazy cooks in the F&W Test Kitchen. There are 33 new ideas here, more than enough for an entire summer.
Juicy Grilled Tomatoes
Essential Variations:
Grilled Glazed Salmon
Essential Variations:
Vegetables with Walnut Dressing
Essential Variations:
Harissa Chicken
Essential Variations:
Grilled Trout with Lemon-Caper Mayonnaise
Essential Variations:
Spice-Rubbed T-Bone Steaks
Essential Variations:
Fennel-Garlic Chicken Legs
Essential Variations:
Sausage Mixed Grill
Essential Variations:
Grilled Miso Shrimp
Essential Variations:
Chile-Glazed Hanger Steak
Essential Variations:
Greek-Style Leg of Lamb
Essential Variations:
More Amazing Summer Recipes:
Grilling Side DishesTips for Perfect Grilling F&W Grilling Guide