Best New Grilling Essentials

A brilliant grilling recipe can start with the simplest idea, like a bunch of cherry tomatoes wrapped tidily in foil and left on the fire until warm, supersweet and dripping with juice. Indeed, the grilling basics on the following pages are phenomenal all on their own (good news for minimalists) or as part of a recipe riff by the grill-crazy cooks in the F&W Test Kitchen. There are 33 new ideas here, more than enough for an entire summer.