Best New Chiantis

The Chianti of our collective memory—a harsh red wine in a rustic wicker basket—belongs in the ’70s. Today’s best Chiantis, which derive their character from the Sangiovese grape, are crisp, herb-inflected and fabulous with hearty winter dishes. F&W’s Ray Isle picks his favorite bottles.
Plus:
10 Chiantis to Buy
2010 Toscolo Chianti ($10)
A great basic Chianti, with an abundance of crisp red fruit.
2007 Tenimenti Angelini San Leonino Chianti Classico ($16)
Angelini is known for its Brunellos, but its fragrant, medium-bodied Chianti is impressive, too.
2009 Selvapiana Chianti Rufina ($17)
Selvapiana is one of the Chianti Rufina region’s best producers, as this bold wine shows.
2009 Badia a Coltibuono Chianti Classico ($18)
A spot-on Chianti Classico from a historic property, full of wild berry flavor.
2007 Marchesi dé Frescobaldi Nipozzano Riserva Chianti Rufina ($19)
The 2007 vintage produced ripe, powerful Chiantis full of juicy black-cherry fruit.
2009 Fèlsina Berardenga Chianti Classico ($21)
Pretty floral violet notes are the hallmark of this streamlined, luscious red.
2008 Castello di Monsanto Chianti Classico Riserva ($22)
Elegant and classically styled— an iconic Chianti bottling.
2007 Ruffino Riserva Ducale Chianti Classico ($22)
Crisp raspberry notes characterize this easy-to-find bottling from Ruffino.
2009 Castellare Chianti Classico ($23)
Vineyards at 1,200 feet and very low yields help explain Castellare’s dark intensity.
2008 Barone Ricasoli Chianti Classico Colledilà ($65)
A vibrant single-vineyard red from a great estate, its herb-edged, wild cherry flavor is remarkably complex.
New Ideas for Chianti Baskets
What do you call a straw-covered Chianti bottle turned into a candleholder? Boring. Illustrator Peter Arkle has more creative ideas for reusing the baskets.
« Chianti basket turned
dog muzzle.
Illustration © Peter Arkle
« Chianti basket turned
ostrich eggcup.
Illustration © Peter Arkle
« Chianti basket turned
classy paperweight.
Illustration © Peter Arkle
