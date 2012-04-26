Best New Chiantis

The Chianti of our collective memory—a harsh red wine in a rustic wicker basket—belongs in the ’70s. Today’s best Chiantis, which derive their character from the Sangiovese grape, are crisp, herb-inflected and fabulous with hearty winter dishes. F&W’s Ray Isle picks his favorite bottles.

Ray Isle
April 26, 2012

Plus:

10 Chiantis to Buy

2010 Toscolo Chianti ($10)

A great basic Chianti, with an abundance of crisp red fruit.

2007 Tenimenti Angelini San Leonino Chianti Classico ($16)

Angelini is known for its Brunellos, but its fragrant, medium-bodied Chianti is impressive, too.

2009 Selvapiana Chianti Rufina ($17)

Selvapiana is one of the Chianti Rufina region’s best producers, as this bold wine shows.

2009 Badia a Coltibuono Chianti Classico ($18)

A spot-on Chianti Classico from a historic property, full of wild berry flavor.

2007 Marchesi dé Frescobaldi Nipozzano Riserva Chianti Rufina ($19)

The 2007 vintage produced ripe, powerful Chiantis full of juicy black-cherry fruit.

2009 Fèlsina Berardenga Chianti Classico ($21)

Pretty floral violet notes are the hallmark of this streamlined, luscious red.

2008 Castello di Monsanto Chianti Classico Riserva ($22)

Elegant and classically styled— an iconic Chianti bottling.

2007 Ruffino Riserva Ducale Chianti Classico ($22)

Crisp raspberry notes characterize this easy-to-find bottling from Ruffino.

2009 Castellare Chianti Classico ($23)

Vineyards at 1,200 feet and very low yields help explain Castellare’s dark intensity.

2008 Barone Ricasoli Chianti Classico Colledilà ($65)

A vibrant single-vineyard red from a great estate, its herb-edged, wild cherry flavor is remarkably complex.  

New Ideas for Chianti Baskets

What do you call a straw-covered Chianti bottle turned into a candleholder? Boring. Illustrator Peter Arkle has more creative ideas for reusing the baskets.Chianti basket to dog muzzle 

 

 

« Chianti basket turned
dog muzzle.

 

 

Illustration © Peter Arkle Chianti basket to ostrich eggcup 

 

 

« Chianti basket turned
ostrich eggcup.

 

 

Illustration © Peter Arkle Chianti basket to paperweight 

 

 

« Chianti basket turned
classy paperweight.

 

 

Illustration © Peter Arkle  

