Best New Chefs and Their Simplest Recipes

Each year, F&W editors spend months finding cooks who are fantastically skilled, creative and driven. Here, our Best New Chefs of 2010, plus simple, spectacular recipes from each.
"Dumplings don't just fall out of the sky," says Roy Choi, one of this year's 10 Best New Chefs. His point: Making his favorite childhood dish is hard work. Similarly, Best New Chefs don't just miraculously appear: F&W editors spend months finding them. To locate cooks who are fantastically skilled, creative and drivenand who have run a kitchen for no longer than five yearswe gather recommendations from food professionals nationwide, then eat anonymously at countless restaurants. And this year, we located exceptional chefs all over, from a remote corner of Virginia to the streets of Los Angeles, where Choi presides over a revolutionary Korean taco truck.
© Nigel Parry.
1. Jason Stratton
Spinasse • Seattle
Zucchini Carpaccio with Salt-Broiled Shrimp© Nigel Parry.
2. Alex Seidel
Fruition • Denver
Grilled Green Bean Salad with Lentil Vinaigrette© Nigel Parry.
3. John Shields
Town House • Chilhowie, Virginia
Salmon with Cantaloupe and Fried Shallots© Nigel Parry.
4. Clayton Miller
Trummer' on Main • Clifton, Virginia
Hush Puppies with Green Zebra Tomato Jam© Nigel Parry.
5. Jonathon Sawyer
The Greenhouse Tavern • Cleveland
Foie GrasSteamed Clams© Nigel Parry.
6. Mike Sheerin
Blackbird • Chicago
Twice-Glazed Asian Barbecued Chicken
Cucumber-Cherry Salad© Nigel Parry.
7. Roy Choi
Kogi Korean BBQ • Los Angeles
Midnight Tortas© Nigel Parry.
8. James Syhabout
Commis • Oakland, California
Green Tomatoes with Pistachio Relish© Nigel Parry.
9. Missy Robbins
A Voce • New York City
Orecchiette with Marinated Eggplant, Burrata and Chiles© Nigel Parry.
10. Matt Lightner
Castagna • Portland, Oregon
Grilled Squid and Torpedo Onions with Sorrel
