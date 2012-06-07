Best New Chefs and Their Simplest Recipes

"Dumplings don't just fall out of the sky," says Roy Choi, one of this year's 10 Best New Chefs. His point: Making his favorite childhood dish is hard work. Similarly, Best New Chefs don't just miraculously appear: F&W editors spend months finding them. To locate cooks who are fantastically skilled, creative and drivenand who have run a kitchen for no longer than five yearswe gather recommendations from food professionals nationwide, then eat anonymously at countless restaurants. And this year, we located exceptional chefs all over, from a remote corner of Virginia to the streets of Los Angeles, where Choi presides over a revolutionary Korean taco truck.



© Nigel Parry.

Spinasse • Seattle

Zucchini Carpaccio with Salt-Broiled Shrimp © Nigel Parry.

Fruition • Denver

Grilled Green Bean Salad with Lentil Vinaigrette © Nigel Parry.

Town House • Chilhowie, Virginia

Salmon with Cantaloupe and Fried Shallots © Nigel Parry.

Trummer' on Main • Clifton, Virginia

Hush Puppies with Green Zebra Tomato Jam © Nigel Parry.

The Greenhouse Tavern • Cleveland

Foie GrasSteamed Clams © Nigel Parry.

Blackbird • Chicago

Twice-Glazed Asian Barbecued Chicken

Cucumber-Cherry Salad © Nigel Parry.

Kogi Korean BBQ • Los Angeles

Midnight Tortas © Nigel Parry.

Commis • Oakland, California

Green Tomatoes with Pistachio Relish © Nigel Parry.

A Voce • New York City

Orecchiette with Marinated Eggplant, Burrata and Chiles © Nigel Parry.

Castagna • Portland, Oregon

Grilled Squid and Torpedo Onions with Sorrel

