Best New Chefs and Their Easiest Recipes

For anyone wondering how to be an F&W Best New Chef, here’s the answer: Cook food that’s personal, creative and delicious. Head up a kitchen for no more than five years. Be prepared for editors to visit, anonymously. And keep your eyes on the prize: One of this year’s winners, Nate Appleman, still has a copy of the 1998 Best New Chefs story that inspired him.

1. Naomi Pomeroy

Beast • Portland, OR

Smoky Tomato Soup with Maple-Candied Bacon

2. Vinny Dotolo & Jon Shook

Animal • Los Angeles

Fried Chicken Liver, Bacon and Tomato Salad

3. Christopher Kostow

Meadowood Napa Valley • St. Helena, CA

Curried-Shrimp Salad with Grilled Watermelon

4. Kelly English

Restaurant Iris • Memphis

Natchitoches Meat Pies with Spicy Buttermilk Dip

5. Nate Appleman

A16 and SPQR • San Francisco

Pinzimonio with Tonnato Sauce

6. Mark Fuller

Spring Hill • Seattle

Grilled Flank Steak with Corn, Tomato and Asparagus Salad

7. Bryan Caswell

Reef • Houston

Grouper with Corn “Pudding” and Collard Greens

8. Linton Hopkins

Restaurant Eugene, Holeman and Finch • Atlanta

Bucatini Carbonara

9. Paul Liebrandt

Corton • New York City

Beet–and–Red Sorrel Salad with Pistachio

10. Barry Maiden

Hungry Mother • Cambridge, MA

Blueberry-Almond Shortcakes with Crème Fraîche

