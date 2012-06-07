Best New Chefs and Their Easiest Recipes

For anyone wondering how to be an F&W Best New Chef, here’s the answer: Cook food that’s personal, creative and delicious. Head up a kitchen for no more than five years. Be prepared for editors to visit, anonymously. And keep your eyes on the prize: One of this year’s winners, Nate Appleman, still has a copy of the 1998 Best New Chefs story that inspired him.
1. Naomi Pomeroy
Beast • Portland, OR
Smoky Tomato Soup with Maple-Candied Bacon
2. Vinny Dotolo & Jon Shook
Animal • Los Angeles
Fried Chicken Liver, Bacon and Tomato Salad
3. Christopher Kostow
Meadowood Napa Valley • St. Helena, CA
Curried-Shrimp Salad with Grilled Watermelon
4. Kelly English
Restaurant Iris • Memphis
Natchitoches Meat Pies with Spicy Buttermilk Dip
5. Nate Appleman
6. Mark Fuller
Spring Hill • Seattle
Grilled Flank Steak with Corn, Tomato and Asparagus Salad
7. Bryan Caswell
Reef • Houston
Grouper with Corn “Pudding” and Collard Greens
8. Linton Hopkins
Restaurant Eugene, Holeman and Finch • Atlanta
9. Paul Liebrandt
Corton • New York City
Beet–and–Red Sorrel Salad with Pistachio
10. Barry Maiden
Hungry Mother • Cambridge, MA
Blueberry-Almond Shortcakes with Crème Fraîche
