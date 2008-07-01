Best New Chefs & Their Easiest Recipes

Twenty years ago, we picked our first group of Best New Chefs—which included future megastars Daniel Boulud and Thomas Keller. This year, we’re proud to have discovered the next Bouluds and Kellers. To find them, we solicited nominations from food insiders around the country, looking for chefs who’ve been in charge of kitchens for less than five years; then, our F&W editors tasted for themselves.

