Best New Chefs & Their Easiest Recipes

Twenty years ago, we picked our first group of Best New Chefs—which included future megastars Daniel Boulud and Thomas Keller. This year, we’re proud to have discovered the next Bouluds and Kellers. To find them, we solicited nominations from food insiders around the country, looking for chefs who’ve been in charge of kitchens for less than five years; then, our F&W editors tasted for themselves.
1. Jeremy Fox
Ubuntu, Napa
Summer Radishes with Chévre, Nori and Smoked Salt
2. Tim Cushman
O Ya, Boston
Salmon Sashimi with Ginger and Hot Sesame Oil
3. Sue Zemanick
Gautreau’s, New Orleans
Chile-Lime Crab Salad with Tomato and Avocado
4. Ethan Stowell
Union, Seattle
Mussels with Speck, Lemon and Oregano
5. Eric Warnstedt
Hen of the Wood, Waterbury, Vermont
Warm Chanterelle-and-Berry Salad with Cheddar
6. Jim Burke
James, Philadelphia
Chilled Cucumber Soup with Salt-Roasted Shrimp
7. Koren Grieveson
Avec, Chicago
Tangy Roasted Chicken Thighs with Artichoke Panzanella
8. Gerard Craft
Niche, St. Louis
9. Michael Psilakis
Anthos, New York City
Greek Grilled Scallop Sandwiches
10. Giuseppe Tentori
Boka, Chicago