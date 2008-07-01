Best New Chefs & Their Easiest Recipes

Twenty years ago, we picked our first group of Best New Chefs—which included future megastars Daniel Boulud and Thomas Keller. This year, we’re proud to have discovered the next Bouluds and Kellers. To find them, we solicited nominations from food insiders around the country, looking for chefs who’ve been in charge of kitchens for less than five years; then, our F&W editors tasted for themselves.

Kate Krader
July 01, 2008

1. Jeremy Fox

Ubuntu, Napa

Summer Radishes with Chévre, Nori and Smoked Salt

2. Tim Cushman

O Ya, Boston

Salmon Sashimi with Ginger and Hot Sesame Oil

3. Sue Zemanick

Gautreau’s, New Orleans

Chile-Lime Crab Salad with Tomato and Avocado

4. Ethan Stowell

Union, Seattle

Mussels with Speck, Lemon and Oregano

5. Eric Warnstedt

Hen of the Wood, Waterbury, Vermont

Warm Chanterelle-and-Berry Salad with Cheddar

6. Jim Burke

James, Philadelphia

Chilled Cucumber Soup with Salt-Roasted Shrimp

7. Koren Grieveson

Avec, Chicago

Tangy Roasted Chicken Thighs with Artichoke Panzanella

8. Gerard Craft

Niche, St. Louis

Smoky Pork Pappardelle

9. Michael Psilakis

Anthos, New York City

Greek Grilled Scallop Sandwiches

10. Giuseppe Tentori

Boka, Chicago

Quinoa Salad with Pickled Radishes and Feta

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up