Best New Chefs 2012: Their Simplest Recipes

2012 Best New Chefs

Ria; Chicago

Photo © Michael Turek





Why He Won: Because his Chicago hotel restaurant is an epicenter for luxurious Midwestern dining. He loves highlighting simple ingredients to create complexly flavored dishes.

Willows Inn; Lummi Island, WA

Photo © Michael Turek





Why He Won: Because, on a remote island off the Washington state coast, Wetzel gets the majority of the ingredients for his extraordinary menu from two fishing boats, his own garden and the beaches around the island.

Madison Park Conservatory; Seattle

Photo © Michael Turek





Why He Won: Because he’s turned a sleepy corner of Seattle into a food destination, using Pacific Northwest ingredients to elevate simple dishes—stuffing eggs with Dungeness crab, topping nettle soup with fried oysters.

Benu; San Francisco

Photo © Michael Turek





Why He Won: Because his daring menu epitomizes the Bay Area’s young, innovative spirit. “People think Benu is a modern Asian restaurant, but we’re a modern American restaurant,” says Lee. “For every Asian ingredient on my menu, there are 50 American ones.”

The Spice Table; Los Angeles

Photo © Michael Turek





Why He Won: Because he uses his custom-made sate grill, the focal point of his restaurant, to cook outstanding dishes that focus on his Singaporean heritage.

Photo © Michael Turek





Why She Won: Because she obsesses over every ingredient on her menus, from the house-made ricotta in the sage fritters at her flagship, Lincoln, to the olive oil and chocolate topping for the soft-serve honey ice cream at Sunshine Tavern.

Torrisi Italian Specialties; New York City

Photo © Michael Turek





Why They Won: Because at their flagship, they make Italian-American cuisine remarkable in both affordable seven-course menus and astonishing 20-course menus that celebrate New York City.

Equinox; Washington, DC

Photo © Michael Turek





Why She Won: Because she has transformed the menu at an established DC restaurant by putting a modern spin on classic American dishes. “I like to see how far I can take different flavors,” she says.

The Catbird Seat; Nashville

Photo © Michael Turek





Why They Won: Because at their wonderful counter restaurant, the duo combine the playfulness of avant-garde cooking with classic technique: They flavor yogurt with smoked sweet hay to serve with oven-roasted pigeon.

ABC Kitchen; New York City

Photo © Michael Turek





Why He Won: Because Kluger uses prime farmers’ market produce to make some of Manhattan’s best and most beautiful New American dishes.

