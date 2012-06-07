Best New Chefs 2011: Their Simplest Recipes

F&W is thrilled to introduce the Best New Chefs of 2011—incredibly talented people who are moving food forward in this country. Here, the winning chefs, plus easy, creative dishes from each.
One is a Peruvian native whose first cooking job was at Benihana; another is a Top Chef star; two more are a team from Salt Lake City who combine a love of foraging and a passion for seafood. The Best New Chef 2011 winners have very different backgrounds and cooking styles that reflect the amazing diversity in the restaurant world right now. Yet they have a few things in common: They've all run a kitchen for no more than five years, and they all blew us away when we traveled around the country to taste their outstanding food.
View a Slideshow of the 2011 Class of Best New Chefs
Viet Pham & Bowman Brown
Forage • Salt Lake City
Pea Porridge with Fresh Cheese and Ham
Kevin Willmann
Farmhaus • St. Louis
Warm Mushroom Salad with Bacon Vinaigrette
Joshua Skenes
Saison • San Francisco
Grilled Brassicas with Mixed Grains and Bonito Broth
Ricardo Zarate
Mo-Chica • Los Angeles
Spicy Grilled Shrimp with Yuzu Kosho Pesto
Jason Franey
Canlis • Seattle
Chilled Peach Soup with Fresh Goat Cheese
Bryce Gilmore
Barley Swine • Austin
Grilled Carrot Salad with Brown Butter Vinaigrette
Carlo Mirarchi
Roberta's • New York City
George Mendes
Aldea • New York City
Ten-Minute Salt Cod with Corn and Littleneck Clams
Stephanie Izard
Girl & the Goat • Chicago
Kohlrabi, Fennel and Blueberry Salad
James Lewis
Bettola • Birmingham, AL
Crisp-Skinned Porchetta with Lemon and Chile
More Best New Chef Recipes
2010 Best New Chefs' Simplest Recipes 2009 Best New Chefs' Easiest Dishes Recipes from Hall of Fame Best New Chefs
The Food & Wine Best New Chefs for 2011 share their stories, reactions and recipes.