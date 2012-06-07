Best New Chefs 2011: Their Simplest Recipes

One is a Peruvian native whose first cooking job was at Benihana; another is a Top Chef star; two more are a team from Salt Lake City who combine a love of foraging and a passion for seafood. The Best New Chef 2011 winners have very different backgrounds and cooking styles that reflect the amazing diversity in the restaurant world right now. Yet they have a few things in common: They've all run a kitchen for no more than five years, and they all blew us away when we traveled around the country to taste their outstanding food.

Forage • Salt Lake City

Pea Porridge with Fresh Cheese and Ham

Farmhaus • St. Louis

Warm Mushroom Salad with Bacon Vinaigrette

Saison • San Francisco

Grilled Brassicas with Mixed Grains and Bonito Broth

Mo-Chica • Los Angeles

Spicy Grilled Shrimp with Yuzu Kosho Pesto

Canlis • Seattle

Chilled Peach Soup with Fresh Goat Cheese

Barley Swine • Austin

Grilled Carrot Salad with Brown Butter Vinaigrette

Roberta's • New York City

Sea Urchin Linguine

Aldea • New York City

Ten-Minute Salt Cod with Corn and Littleneck Clams

Girl & the Goat • Chicago

Kohlrabi, Fennel and Blueberry Salad

Bettola • Birmingham, AL

Crisp-Skinned Porchetta with Lemon and Chile

