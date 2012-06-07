Best New Chefs 2011: Their Simplest Recipes

F&W is thrilled to introduce the Best New Chefs of 2011—incredibly talented people who are moving food forward in this country. Here, the winning chefs, plus easy, creative dishes from each.

One is a Peruvian native whose first cooking job was at Benihana; another is a Top Chef star; two more are a team from Salt Lake City who combine a love of foraging and a passion for seafood. The Best New Chef 2011 winners have very different backgrounds and cooking styles that reflect the amazing diversity in the restaurant world right now. Yet they have a few things in common: They've all run a kitchen for no more than five years, and they all blew us away when we traveled around the country to taste their outstanding food. 

Viet Pham & Bowman Brown

Forage • Salt Lake City

Pea Porridge with Fresh Cheese and Ham 

Kevin Willmann

 

Farmhaus • St. Louis

Warm Mushroom Salad with Bacon Vinaigrette 

Joshua Skenes

 

Saison • San Francisco

Grilled Brassicas with Mixed Grains and Bonito Broth 

Ricardo Zarate

Mo-Chica • Los Angeles

Spicy Grilled Shrimp with Yuzu Kosho Pesto 

Jason Franey

 

Canlis • Seattle

Chilled Peach Soup with Fresh Goat Cheese 

Bryce Gilmore

 

Barley Swine • Austin

Grilled Carrot Salad with Brown Butter Vinaigrette 

Carlo Mirarchi

 

Roberta's • New York City

Sea Urchin Linguine 

George Mendes

 

Aldea • New York City

Ten-Minute Salt Cod with Corn and Littleneck Clams 

Stephanie Izard

 

Girl & the Goat • Chicago

Kohlrabi, Fennel and Blueberry Salad 

James Lewis

 

Bettola • Birmingham, AL

Crisp-Skinned Porchetta with Lemon and Chile  

The Food & Wine Best New Chefs for 2011 share their stories, reactions and recipes. 

 

