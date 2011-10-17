Best New Chefs 2009: Nate Appleman

Food & Wine
October 17, 2011

Best New Chefs 2009

Nate Appleman

A16 and SPQR, San Francisco


Born: Greenville, OH; 1979.

Education: Culinary Institute of America; Hyde Park, NY.

Experience: Brasa, Seattle; Ristorante Dulcamara, Florence, Italy; Campton Place, San Francisco; Tra Vigne, St. Helena, CA.

We loved: Berkshire pork shoulder roast and porchetta with lemon and wild arugula (A16); spaghetti amatriciana with guanciale, tomatoes, red onion, chile and pecorino (SPQR).

How he got into the restaurant business:
Working at Greenville Country Club. “I was 13 or 14. For my first job, they told me to be there at midnight to set up for a wedding with the staff. I said, ‘Hang out with 17-year-olds? At midnight? This is the best job ever!’ Then a dishwashing job came up. But I quickly realized that dishwashing was not in my future. So I became the best dishwasher ever so I could move up fast. I graduated to shredding carrots.”

Revelatory cooking experience:
Cooking at Brasa. “Until that point, most of my training had been very French. Then I went to Brasa and discovered a whole different way of cooking: a wood-fired grill, a wood-fired oven, spices like smoked paprika. It broke down the fine dining atmosphere. And it was the start of my love for wood fire.”

Preparing to go cook in Italy:
“A month before I was leaving, I put up a sign in my apartment building in Seattle that I was selling my things. By the next day, I’d sold everything. I had to live for a month with no TV, no couch, nothing.”

On cooking in Italy:
“I didn’t know Italian food, I didn’t know how to say anything in Italian beyond ‘water.’ But I immediately fell in love with the culture and the people and the food. Growing up, I had a problem with authority, so the French thing was not for me. The freedom of Italian food was really good for me. But I was so poor—I couldn’t afford a raincoat, so I wore trash bags on my scooter in the freezing cold.”

Ingredient obsession:
“Pickled vegetables.”

Favorite childhood dish:
His grandmother Libby’s skillet-fried chicken. “She also made hamburgers in the skillet with onions. Then she put the buns in the grease—it was awesome.”

Favorite kitchen tool:
A calculator. “I grab it more than anything else. We get in whole animals, and some weeks they’re smaller than others, so if I’m making sausages, or salami, I need to adapt the proportions. It’s also good for figuring out food costs, which is so important right now.”

Favorite food city:
Tokyo. “Those guys are obsessed with food. It’s a whole different level. They pick a specialty, and they perfect it. The have pork restaurants, chicken restaurants. I ate an 11-course meal at a tofu restaurant.”

What his next restaurants will be:
A16, in Tokyo (September 2009); Urbino, a restaurant featuring food from Italy’s Marche region in San Francisco’s Dogpatch neighborhood (2010).

What he’d be if he weren’t a chef:
A butcher or a glass blower. “I’ve never blown glass before, but it looks so interesting, and you get to play with fire all day.”

How he got into butchering:
“When I was very young, my grandfather was a butcher, and I remember seeing large pieces of meat hanging in his grocery store. Then things changed—meat went from hanging to packaged. Then, when I was at cooking school, I butchered a cow; it triggered memories and I was hooked. It’s what I look forward to every single day, butchering.”

Favorite cooking shows:
Julia Child and The Frugal Gourmet. “Growing up in Ohio, there were whole weekends when you couldn’t go outside because there was three feet of snow. I watched those shows all day long. It’s why I do what I do now.”

Cute story:
“I didn’t do well in school until I got to the CIA. Then I started getting Bs in culinary math, and I said, ‘B, that’s great!’ And I started reading trade magazines. I picked up F&W’s Best New Chefs issue [1998] with Michael Symon and Anne Kearney on the cover, and I became obsessed with it. I said, ‘That’s my goal right there.’ I still have that issue at home.”

Best New Chef Recipes & More:

Recipes from Hall of Fame Best New ChefsRecipes from Hall of Fame Best New Chefs Best New Chefs’ Easiest RecipesBest New Chefs’ Easiest Recipes Past Best New ChefsPast Best New Chefs

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up