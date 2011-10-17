Best New Chef Recipes

October 17, 2011

SOUPS & STARTERS 

Asparagus Vichyssoise By Danielle Custer

Baked Artichokes with Fennel By Suzanne Goin

Basil Blini with Salmon Caviar By Tim McKee

Caramelized Onion and Cheese Toasts By Thomas Keller & Joseph Keller

Chilled Capellini with Clams and Caviar By Fabio Trabocchi

Clams with Lemon Cream and Sevruga Caviar By Daniel Boulud

Crab and Endive Salad with Creamy Cognac Dressing By Michael Romano

Creamed Oysters and Leeks on Toast By Susan Spicer

Creamy Crab Canapés with Lemon and Caviar By Grant Achatz

Creamy Cucumber Velouté By Josiah Citrin

Crisp Parmesan Baskets Filled with Goat Cheese By Daniel Boulud

Crisp Phyllo Bites Provencal By Daniel Boulud

Crisp Phyllo Bites with Asparagus & Prosciutto By Daniel Boulud

Crostini Toasts By Thomas Keller & Joseph Keller

Cumin Seed Crackers By Anne Quatrano & Clifford Harrison

Curried Scallop Salad with Mango Dressing By Thomas John

Delicata Squash Soup By Grant Achatz

Eggplant Caviar By Hubert Keller

Falsone's Roasted Artichoke-Stuffed Artichokes By Loren Falsone

Fresh Shell Bean Soup with Pistou By Mark Sullivan

Garlic Soup By Susan Spicer

Gorgonzola and Walnut Terrine By Danielle Custer

Grouper Chowder By Tim McKee

Jerusalem Artichoke Hummus with Spiced Oil By Trey Foshee

Leviton's Cauliflower Vichyssoise By Michael Leviton

Lobster Pierogi By Michael Symon

Marie Boulud's Chicken Liver and Parsley Custard By Daniel Boulud

Michelena's Crab Salad with Homemade Potato Chips By Rene Michelena

Olive Tapenade Toasts By Thomas Keller & Joseph Keller

Parmesan Tartlets with Tomato Confit By Grant Achatz

Pernot's Tamales Cubano with Sun-Dried Cherry Mojo By Guillermo Pernot

Pickled Eggplant and Summer Lettuce Soup By Dan Barber & Mike Anthony

Porcini and Black Olive Canapés By Tim McKee

Radishes with Chive Butter By Anne Quatrano & Clifford Harrison

Reitzer's Sweet Corn Soup with Shiitake Crab Cakes By Dale Reitzer

Roasted Beets with Cheese-Stuffed Dates By Josiah Citrin

Roasted Eggplant Caviar Crostini By Thomas Keller & Joseph Keller

Roasted Garlic Butter Crostini with Tomato Confit By Thomas Keller & Joseph Keller

Rock Shrimp Cakes By Josiah Citrin

Root Vegetable Soup with Lentils and Gruyère By Paul Kahan

Stuffed Zucchini Blossoms By Frank Ruta

Watermelon Salad with Grilled Shrimp By Grant Achatz

White Gazpacho with Shrimp By Terrance Brennan

Zucchini Soup with Basil By Gary Danko
SALADS & VEGETABLES 

Artichokes Braised in Olive Oil and White Wine By Thomas Colicchio

Asparagus Salad with Roasted Bell Peppers By Thomas Keller & Joseph Keller

Asparagus Salad with Roasted Peppers and Goat Cheese By Gary Danko

Beet Salad with Greens and Walnuts By Suzanne Goin

Besh's Fried Goat Cheese and Frisée Salad By John Besh

Black-Eyed Pea and Arugula Salad By Danielle Custer

Braised Carrots with Thyme By Daniel Boulud

Braised Endives By Raphael Lunetta

Celery Root and Pear Remoulade with Walnuts By Daniel Boulud

Couscous Salad with Dried Fruit and Olives By Matthew Kenney

Creamed Potatoes with Tomatoes By Thomas Keller & Joseph Keller

Crisp and Spicy Corn on the Cob By Todd English

Cumin Potato Cakes By Gary Danko

Curried Lentils with Tomatoes and Yogurt Cucumbers By Danielle Custer

Custer's Tomato Salad with Grilled Greens and Stilton By Danielle Custer

Duet of Cauliflower By Laurent Gras

Endive Gratin By Daniel Boulud

Endive-Watercress Salad with Candied Walnuts By Thomas Keller & Joseph Keller

Garlic Flans By Thomas Colicchio

Grilled Asparagus with Mozzarella By Anne Quatrano & Clifford Harrison

Grilled Escarole and White Bean Salad By Trey Foshee

Grilled Tomato, Onion and Fennel Salad By Raphael Lunetta

Grilled Vegetables with Green Goddess Dressing By Todd English

Herbed Fresh Cheese with Frisée By Daniel Boulud

Jalapeño Slaw By Todd English

Kale and Bacon Bread Pudding By Tim McKee

Lentil Salad with Knockwurst By Daniel Boulud

Lydon's Mussel and Herb Salad with Croutons By Amanda Lydon

Mashed Potato-Barley Cakes By Josiah Citrin

Potato Gratin By Thomas Colicchio

Potato Salad with Roasted Shallot Dressing By Raphael Lunetta

Potato-Apple Galette with Horseradish Cream By Maria Helm

Roasted Chioggia Beets with Feta By Anne Quatrano & Clifford Harrison

Roasted Portobello and Vegetable Club Sandwiches By Thomas Valenti

Roasted Tomatoes and Garlic By Thomas Colicchio

Salad of Mixed Greens with Mushroom Vinaigrette By Tim McKee

Salad of Smoked Trout, Pink Grapefruit, and Radicchio with Walnuts By Daniel Boulud

Sautéed Swiss Chard with Brandied Currants By Josiah Citrin

Shrimp, Avocado and Mango Salad By Debra Ponzek

Smoky Greens By Susan Spicer

Stewed Flageolets with Thyme By Anne Kearney

Stewed Winter Vegetables By Thomas Keller & Joseph Keller

Tabbouleh with Marinated Artichokes and Baby Spinach By Deborah Knight

Tomato and Goat Cheese Gratin By Tim McKee

Vegetable and Sun-Dried Tomato Tagine By Gary Danko

Warm Bacon and Egg Salad By Marc Vetri

Warm Lentil Salad with Mint-Marinated Feta By Trey Foshee

Warm Potato and Fontina Salad By Suzanne Goin

Warm Salad of Winter Fruits, Endives and Pancetta By Grant Achatz

White Asparagus with Brown Butter By Suzanne Goin

Winter Vegetable Ragout with Madeira By Tim McKee

Yukon Gold Potato Salad with Leeks By Daniel Boulud
PASTA, GRAINS & BEANS 

Bulgur with Fava Beans By Matthew Kenney

Carmellini's Tomato Risotto By Andrew Carmellini

Cheese Grits Soufflé By Susan Spicer

Fettuccine with Cucumbers and Mint By Johanne Killeen & George Germon

Fettuccine with Mascarpone and Egg By Johanne Killeen & George Germon

Fettuccine with Rosemary Butter By Barbara Lynch

Gnocchi with Sweet Peas, Tomatoes and Sage Brown Butter By Craig Stoll

Hefter's Artichoke and Goat Cheese Agnolotti with Truffles By Lee Hefter

Lemon Tabbouleh with Red Pepper By Matthew Kenney

Linguine with Bitter Greens and Pancetta By Johanne Killeen & George Germon

Linguine with Clams, Green Tomatoes and Saffron By Johanne Killeen & George Germon

Linguine with Tomato, Tuna, Garlic, Fennel, and Lemon By Johanne Killeen & George Germon

New World Pappardelle By Johanne Killeen & George Germon

Orecchiette with Cauliflower, Anchovies and Pistachios By Barbara Lynch

Pan-Roasted Gnocchi Salad with Pancetta By Nick Morfogen

Pappardelle with Olives, Thyme and Lemon By Johanne Killeen & George Germon

Pappardelle with Tangy Veal Ragù By Barbara Lynch

Parmesan Barley Cake By Thomas Keller & Joseph Keller

Pasta with Celery and Lemon By Rene Michelena

Pasta with Mushrooms and Mascarpone By Barbara Lynch

Pasta with Mussels and Tomatoes By Johanne Killeen & George Germon

Penne with Braised Greens, Turkey and Rosemary By Reed Hearon

Peppery Polenta with Wild Mushrooms By Hubert Keller

Quinoa with Caramelized Onions By Grant Achatz

Rigatoni with Spicy Sausage and Cannellini Beans By Barbara Lynch

Risotto Cakes with Wild Mushrooms and Pancetta By Thomas Colicchio

Southwestern Bean Gratin By Robert McGrath

Spaghetti with Garlic, Olive Oil, and Tomato Paste By Johanne Killeen & George Germon

Spaghettini with Potatoes, Sage, and Gorgonzola By Johanne Killeen & George Germon

Spaghettini with Shrimp, Olives and Tomatoes By Barbara Lynch

Spinach-Ricotta Cavatelli with Tomato Sauce By Francesco Martorella

Summer Jambalaya with Chicken and Spicy Sausage By Katy Sparks

Tom's Spicy Macaroni with Clams and Sausage By Thomas Valenti

Tonnarelli with Caper Pesto By Johanne Killeen & George Germon

Trenette with Pesto and Haricots Verts By Barbara Lynch

Tunisian Couscous Salad By Matthew Kenney

Tuscan-Style Lasagna By Barbara Lynch

Wild and Dirty Rice By Susan Spicer
BREAKFAST & BREADS 

Bread Pudding with Dried Cranberries, Vanilla, and Mint By Daniel Boulud

Buttermilk Corn Bread By Susan Spicer

Corn Bread Stuffing with Shrimp By Susan Spicer

Cornmeal and Corn Pancakes with Poached Eggs By Paul Kahan

Cornmeal-Cheddar Biscuits By Danielle Custer

Spring Spinach and Garlic Frittata By Anne Quatrano & Clifford Harrison

Strawberry Biscuits with Honey and Crème Fraîche By Anne Quatrano & Clifford Harrison

Sundance Mountain Bars By Trey Foshee

Wrede's Grilled Pizza with Grapes and Soppressata By Joseph Wrede
MEAT 

Beef and Scallop Stir-Fry By Susanna Foo

Beef Tenderloin Cobb Salad By Todd English

Beef Tenderloin with Shallot Marmalade By Laurent Gras

Blanquette de Veau By Christopher Gross

Braised Pork Shoulder with Endives and Green Lentils By Daniel Boulud

Braised Short Ribs with Whole Grain Mustard By Thomas Keller & Joseph Keller

Braised Veal with Wild Mushrooms By Grant Achatz

Chilean Steak Salad with Sherry Vinaigrette By Trey Foshee

Cizma's Grilled Veal Chop with Tasso, Foie Gras and Sorrel By Ted Cizma

Coriander-Crusted Standing Rib Roast By Tim McKee

Franks and Beans Cassoulet By Todd English

Goin's Grilled Steak with Tomato Bread Salad By Suzanne Goin

Goodell's Roasted Pork Belly with Asparagus, Morels and Peas By Tim Goodell

Grilled Pork Tenderloin with Cilantro-Mint Marinade By Danielle Custer

Ham Hock Salad with Pickled-Okra Sauce By Randy Lewis

Herb-Crusted Leg of Lamb By Gary Danko

Lamb Marinated in Jasmine Tea with Sweet Pea Sauce By Laurent Gras

Lamb Osso Buco with Tapenade By Suzanne Goin

Lemon-Glazed Roast Pork with Sage By Laurent Gras

Lulu's Grilled Rib Steak with Artichokes By Reed Hearon

Molasses-Cured Pork Loin with Apples By Trey Foshee

Moroccan Spice-Rubbed Leg of Lamb By Matthew Kenney

Pork Chop, Corn and Mascarpone Macaroni and Cheese By Kelly Courtney

Pork Chops on Creamy Hominy By Ben Barker

Rack of Lamb with Cabernet Sauce By Josiah Citrin

Rack of Lamb with Roasted Tomato Jus By Thomas Colicchio

Red Wine Braised Short Ribs By Thomas Valenti

Rosen's Lemon Charred Beef with Crisp Herbed Spaetzle By Steve Rosen

Seared Rib Steak with Arugula By Michael Romano

Short Rib Sandwiches with Horseradish Mayonnaise By Thomas Valenti

Siegel's Lamb Chops with Fava Beans and Potato Gnocchi By Ron Siegel

Slow-Roasted Oxtail Stew with Pancetta By Marsha McBride

Sparks's Sautéed Filet Mignon with Yellow Tomato Vinaigrette By Katy Sparks

Standing Pork Roast with Fresh Herbs By Susan Spicer

Veal Chops with Tomato and Green Mango Salad By Suzanne Tracht

Venison Medallions with Wilted Spinach Salad By Nick Morfogen
POULTRY 

Amazon Fried Chicken Breasts with Cilantro Sauce By Michael Cordúa

Chicken Paillards in Papaya Syrup with Papaya-Poblano Salsa By Robin Haas

Chicken with Olives and Preserved Lemon By Johnathan Sundstrom

Chilean Chicken Stew with Pumpkin and Wild Rice By Trey Foshee

Cornish Hens with Pomegranate and Lemon By Matthew Kenney

Curried Chicken Kebabs By Raphael Lunetta

Devil's Chicken with Mustard and Bread Crumbs By Suzanne Goin

Duck Stew in Red Wine By Daniel Boulud

Griddled Sausages with Potato and Carrot Salad By Paul Kahan

Kearney's Chicken Stuffed with Garlic and Preserved Lemon By Anne Kearney

Lemon-Herb Chicken with Roasted Vegetables and Walnuts By Michael Schlow

Mazzio's Smoked Duck with Tangerine-Rosemary Salad By James Mazzio

Next-Day Turkey Sandwiches By Barbara Lynch

Pan-Roasted Chicken with Spiced Honey By Matthew Kenney

Provençal Herb and Lemon Roasted Chicken By Maria Helm

Roast Chicken with Oven-Dried Tomato Vinaigrette By Tim Goodell

Roast Marinated Chicken By Jody Adams

Tomato-Braised Chicken Breasts with Green Olives By Charles Dale
FISH & SEAFOOD 

Altherr's Shrimp with Pineapple on Naan By Oliver Altherr

Black Bass with Grilled Celery Root and Ginger By Gray Kunz

Citrus Scallop Ceviche By Raphael Lunetta

Crisp Paupiettes of Sea Bass in Barolo Sauce By Daniel Boulud

Curto's Grilled Salmon with Bacon and Potato Hash By Andrea Curto

DiSpirito's Seared Salmon with Onions and Rhubarb By Rocco DiSpirito

Foshee's Striped Bass with Caramelized Onion Sauce By Trey Foshee

Frogmore Stew with Shrimp and Andouille By Hugh Acheson

Grilled Salmon with Indonesian Ketchup Sauce By Gray Kunz

Grilled Shrimp with Basil Emulsion By Raphael Lunetta

Grilled Shrimp with Fennel and Lemon By Gray Kunz

Grilled Shrimp with Tomato Jam By Matthew Kenney

Grilled Tuna and Eggplant with Tahini Sauce By Lissa Doumani & Hiro Sone

Kahan's Seared Sea Scallops with Fennel Broth and Orange By Paul Kahan

Lake Trout with Fingerling Potatoes and Bacon By Paul Kahan

Lemon Red Snapper By Allen Susser

Lobster with Nutmeg Vinaigrette and Chestnut Puree By Todd English

Marinated Mackerel By Daniel Boulud

McDevitt's Miso-Marinated Sea Bass By James McDevitt

Moroccan-spiced Crab Cakes By Matthew Kenney

Pan-Roasted Shrimp with Orange, Arugula, and Tarragon By Allen Susser

Pancetta-Wrapped Salmon with Red Wine Butter By Suzanne Goin

Peeky Toe Crab Napoleon By Sandro Gamba

Roasted Cod with Bacon-and-Spinach Stuffing By Jody Adams

Roasted Cod with Steamer Clams and Pistachio Sauce By Anita Lo

Salmon Trout Tournedos with Red Wine Jus By Charles Dale

Salmon with Brown Butter Béarnaise By Laurent Gras

Salt-Baked Salmon Salad By Lance Dean Velasquez

Salt-Baked Sea Bass By Terrance Brennan

Sea Bass with Edamame-Rye Crust By Wylie Dufresne

Seared Salmon with Sweet Corn, Shiitakes and Spinach By Michael Romano

Seared Tuna Puttanesca with Fennel Fritters By John Harris

Seared Tuna with Anchovy-Roasted Vegetables By Trey Foshee

Shrimp Escabeche with Ginger-Grilled Pineapple By Allen Susser

Snapper with Cucumber Vinaigrette By Raphael Lunetta

Soft-Shell Crabs with Farro Salad By E. Michael Reidt

Steamed and Seared Shellfish in Coconut Broth By Francesco Martorella

Steamed Littlenecks with Zucchini and Red Peppers By Jody Adams

Swordfish Tagine By Tamara Murphy

Symon's Herb-Crusted Walleye with Lobster Pierogi By Michael Symon

Tourondel's Semi-Smoked Salmon with Apple Broth By Laurent Tourondel

Yagihashi's Black Sea Bass with Somen and Vegetables By Takashi Yagihashi
DESSERTS & DESSERT SAUCES 

Almond Crème Caramel By Tim Goodell

Banana Brûlée with Citrus Fruit Salsa By Allen Susser

Banana-Split Strudel By Gale Gand

Bittersweet Chocolate Creme Brulee with Caramelized Bananas By Hubert Keller

Carmelized Apple Upside-Down Spice Cake By Maria Helm

Champagne Sabayon By Charles Dale

Chilled Strawberry Champagne Soup By Gray Kunz

Chocolate Cheesecake Cupcakes By Danielle Custer

Chocolate Meringues By Hubert Keller

Chocolate Pâté with Champagne Sabayon By Charles Dale

Chocolate-Chestnut Semifreddo Pops with Candied Cranberries By Grant Achatz

Chocolate-Marshmallow Sandwiches By Todd English

Chocolate-Walnut Biscotti By Anne Quatrano & Clifford Harrison

Cinnamon Lace Cookies By Tim McKee

Cranberry-Pear Tartlets with Cranberry Ice Cream By Tim McKee

Flourless Chocolate-Almond Cakes By Josiah Citrin

Hazelnut Sauce By Matthew Kenney

Honey-Orange Ice By Matthew Kenney

Individual Poached Pear Cheesecakes By Nick Morfogen

Lemon Pudding Cakes with Apricot Sauce By Gary Danko

Lemon Sabayon with Strawberries By Allen Susser

Mandarin Orange Terrine By Allen Susser

Marble Fudge Brownies By Michael Romano

Milk Chocolate Banana Pie By Will Packwood

Moshier's Chocolate-Filled Bomboloncini By Eric Moshier

Orange Chiffon Cake with Rhubarb Jam By Thomas Keller & Joseph Keller

Pistachio Crème Anglaise By Susan Spicer

Praline Sauce By Susan Spicer

Prune Flan with Orange Salad By Daniel Boulud

Pumpkin and Apple Tart with Ginger By Jody Adams

Raspberry Custard Tart By Nancy Silverton

Raspberry Yogurt with Chocolate Meringues By Hubert Keller

Semolina Soufflé Cake By Susan Spicer

Summer Berries with Goat Cheese Cream By Michael Leviton

Sweet-Potato Pie By Susan Spicer

Tapioca and Fruit Pudding By Raphael Lunetta

Tart Cherry-Pinot Noir Syrup By Susan Spicer

Vanilla Ice Milk and Espresso Parfaits By Anne Quatrano & Clifford Harrison

Walnut Cookie Sticks By Matthew Kenney

Watermelon and Mascarpone Parfaits By Danielle Custer

Yogurt Lime Sorbet By Gray Kunz
DRINKS 

Black Cherry Iced Tea By Danielle Custer

Ginger-Lemon Tea By Trey Foshee

Iced Teaquila By Todd English

Sparkling Citrusade By Anne Quatrano & Clifford Harrison

Vin d'Oranges By Daniel Boulud
SAUCES & CONDIMENTS 

Avocado Butter By Robin Haas

Barolo Sauce By Daniel Boulud

Basil Pesto By Tim McKee

Blueberry Barbecue Sauce By Robert McGrath

Chive Oil By Danielle Custer

Cilantro-Orange Dressing By Matthew Kenney

Fresh Mint Chutney By Matthew Kenney

Green Corn Sauce By Robert McGrath

Green Goddess Dressing By Todd English

Harissa By Gary Danko

Horseradish Cream By Maria Helm

Oven-Dried Tomatoes By Tim Goodell

Papaya Syrup By Robin Haas

Rouille By Tim McKee

Spiced Pear Relish By Susan Spicer

Spiced Tomato Ketchup By Danielle Custer

Spicy Grilled Onion Relish By Johanne Killeen & George Germon

Tomato Confit By Grant Achatz

Tomato Jam By Matthew Kenney

White Sauce By Barbara Lynch

Yogurt-Cucumber Sauce By Matthew Kenney

