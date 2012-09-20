Best L.A. Restaurants for Vegetable Lovers

The Bazaar, SLS Hotel

José Andrés is doing some seriously tricky things with vegetables. We had the 10-course tasting menu; it was so exciting. Half the people had the regular tasting menus, but those of us who had a vegetarian menu did not feel deprived one bit. thebazaar.com

They have the Asian fusion thing down brilliantly. I love how they meld Asian sea vegetables and Asian flavorings with California produce. thechaya.com

I think this is one of the sexiest restaurants in LA. It feels like you’re in the backyard of a beautiful farmhouse in Provence. I love their vegetable couscous served in a tagine. thelittledoor.com

I have to flag my husband’s hotel. But One Pico does a beautiful job of showcasing the Santa Monica Farmers’ Market’s bounty. The menu changes daily, and it’s served in a beautiful setting on the beach. shuttersonthebeach.com

Even though it’s hipster heaven, it has a great vibe, and the chef has the food chops to match. The food is delicious and very vegetarian-friendly. chateaumarmont.com