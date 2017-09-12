Here's Where to Find Great Cookbooks for Under $5

Scoring cookbooks and recipes from legendary chefs and restaurants can cost less than a cup of coffee—thanks to iBooks.

The online bookstore's cookbook department features a special "Cookbooks Under $5" section that offers deep discounts on titles from major publishing houses. This often-overlooked sale section features a rotation of select cookbooks from top culinary talent and cuisines, both modern and retro. The selection of titles on sale is updated weekly, and can help budding culinary experts build an impressive digital library of food and recipes that'll come in handy when hungry. Checking on the section daily is highly recommended since the markdown window period for some selections only lasts a few days.

Check out some of these picks from the current on-sale section in iBooks:

1. Down South: Bourbon, Pork, Gulf Shrimp & Second Helpings of Everything ($1.99 on iBooks, $35 MSRP): Recipes from New Orleans chef Donald Link of Cochon and Herbsaint

2. The Butcher's Guide to Well-Raised Meat: How to Buy, Cut, and Cook Great Beef, Lamb, Pork, Poultry, and More ($1.99 on iBooks, $27.50 MSRP): Techniques and tips from butchers Jessica and Joshua Applestone of Applestone Meat Co. in Hudson Valley, New York.

3. Moosewood Restaurant Simple Suppers: Fresh Ideas for the Weeknight Table ($1.99 on iBooks, $32.50 MSRP): Vegetable-focused recipes from the iconic nearly-half-century-strong Moosewood restaurant in Ithaca, New York

4. The Splendid Table's How to Eat Supper: Recipes, Stories, and Opinions from Public Radio's Award-Winning Food Show ($1.99 on iBooks, $35 MSRP): Inspiring stories and recipes from the James Beard Award winning radio show

5. Rustic Fruit Desserts: Crumbles, Buckles, Cobblers, Pandowdies, and More ($1.99 on iBooks, $23 MSRP): Classic American dessert recipes from Portland based Chef Corey Shreiber