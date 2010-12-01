Best Hotels of 2010: U.S. Hotel Experiences

Mandarin Oriental: Las Vegas

Las Vegas is known for visitors with exuberant, exhibitionist tendencies. But on my last visit, I discovered a magnificent alternate universe at the Mandarin Oriental hotel, with no gambling or reality-show drama. In the new CityCenter complex, the Adam D. Tihany design (filtered through the Mandarin's own exquisite Asian aesthetic) is subtle and stellar: custom golden "bullions" cover the walls of the 23rd-floor lobby, representing prosperity in Chinese culture. This elegance continues in the rooms, which have the expected amenities (super-comfortable beds, electronic controls), but also a few touches I've never seen before. One innovation: a small receptacle with two openingsone into the hall, the other into the roomwhere you can get the morning paper.

The Surrey: New York City

When my husband and daughter went camping, my son and I checked into the Surrey as a consolation prize. The room-service food was the best I've ever had; Gavin Kaysen oversees the menu from downstairs at Café Boulud. We ate pan-seared halibut with cilantro pesto and watched SpongeBob.

Insider Tip The Surrey hotel's roof deck has an English garden and bar-cart service. Try the signature muddled lemonade.

Ames Hotel: Boston

New England glamour seems like an oxymoron. But the new Ames Hotel has brought serious style to Boston's 19th-century Federal aesthetic. The Morgans Hotel Group has brilliantly reimagined the former headquarters of the Ames Tool Co. with details like a fun take on whale-oil lamps and a chandelier of tiny mirrors. I can picture a modern-day Paul Revere eating the short-rib pot roast in its restaurant, Woodward, with a growler of the hotel's exclusive ale from Smuttynose.

Insider Tip The Ames's Woodward serves a spectacular brunch: lobster-and-leek hash, brioche French toast and La Colombe coffee.

The Roosevelt: New Orleans

I wanted to explore as much of New Orleans's legendary past as possible when I made my first-ever trip there last November. Luckily for me, the historic Roosevelt hotel had just reopened after a $145 million renovation. I entered the lobbyall holiday white lights and evergreensand headed straight for the landmark Sazerac Bar's low glow. The Sazerac still has its Art Deco etched glass and Paul Ninas murals. A Southern gentleman in a seersucker suit pulled up a stool next to me, and we struck up a conversation. He ordered me the bar's namesake cocktail to officially welcome me to the city.

Ace Hotel & Swim Club: Palm Springs, CA

I love the Ace Hotel for many reasonsfrom its quirky haute-bohemian design (by Los Angelesbased Commune) to the amazing bathroom amenities (like Rudy's shampoo and body wash, an Ace exclusive). Hammocks, a massage yurt and a mini trailer selling snacks surround the pool. As for the food served poolside, I won't forget my taco dinner under the stars: Upon request, the staff will light the fire pits and set up a buffet of fish tacos, ceviche, corn coated in Mexican cotija cheese and ice-cold beers. In the morning King's Highway, the Ace's hip diner, serves Stumptown coffee.

Just 45 minutes from Portland, the Willamette Valley has always been a great wine destination (there are more than 200 producers) but not a great place to find a good hotel. Now, though, it has the Allison. At the hotel's Jory restaurant (named for the local soil type), chef Sunny Jin has a knack for dishes that match the region's extraordinary Pinot Noirs, like an uni risotto, often made with produce from the Inn's own garden.

Viceroy: Miami

After two straight days of business meetings in Miami's 90-degree summer heat, I was feeling run down. But all it took was a three-hour escape to the Viceroy spa to revive me. Philippe Starck is responsible for the 28,000-square-foot space's whimsy. I had to pass the 15th-floor infinity pool (Florida's longest) and a trippy life-size chessboard to reach the spa. Lars, my dreamy Scandinavian therapist, fetched me from the water lounge, which is set against a floating library. I had signed up for the hotel's signature massage, the Paradise, which promised to detoxify my body while simultaneously inducing deep relaxation. It was easy to maintain my state of bliss: Eos, the hotel's excellent Mediterranean restaurant from chef Michael Psilakis, is just steps from the spa.

The Jefferson: Washington, DC

When I went to Washington, DC, for a long weekend, I chose a hotel that would match my mini tour of American history. The recently renovated Jefferson was perfect. It's infused with a sense of the third president's passions: wine and food. Chef Damon Gordon's cooking at the hotel's Plume restaurant deserves a Michelin star, and sommelier Michael Scaffidi (a French Laundry alum) has put together an impressive wine list featuring old, rare vintages such as a 1780 Borges Madeira Bual.

Insider Tip The Jefferson is just four blocks from the White House and walking distance from the Smithsonian museums.

