Best Grills at Every Price

From a smart $80 model to an $18,000 handmade marvel, F&W selects favorite grills at every price.

Christine Quinlan
April 25, 2013

Weber One-Touch Silver

Weber One-Touch Silver

Weber has been making kettle grills for 60 years. Its charcoal-burning models are versatile, inexpensive and easy to use. $80; weber.com. Courtesy of Weber Lodge Logic Sportsman

Lodge Logic Sportsman

This portable, cast-iron hibachi-style grill is perfect for picnics or tailgating. $145; lodgemfg.com. Courtesy of Lodge Cast Iron Char-Broil TRU-Infrared

Char-Broil TRU-Infrared

Precise individual burner controls allow for searing at high temperatures or indirect cooking over low heat. $399; charbroil.com. Courtesy of Char-Broil Big Green Egg

Big Green Egg

Inspired by a design from Japan, it can be used as a grill or a smoker. From $799 for large model; biggreenegg.com. Courtesy of Big Green Egg Napoleon Prestige P500RB

Napoleon Prestige P500RB

This gas grill has five burners, including one for the built-in rotisserie. $1,199; napoleongrills.com. Courtesy of Napolean Grills Barbeques Galore Grand Turbo

Barbeques Galore Grand Turbo

It has eight burners, built-in lighting and nearly 900 square inches of cooking space. $3,700; bbqgalore.com. Courtesy of Barbeques Galore Viking Outdoor 500 Series

Viking Outdoor 500 Series

The Mississippi company changed the shape of the burners for better heat distribution in this new 54-inch grill. From $5,500; vikingrange.com. Courtesy of Viking Grillworks 42 Asador

Grillworks 42 Asador

The grates on this custom-built wood grill slant slightly, so juices flow into built-in basting trays. Raising or lowering the grates controls the heat. Chef Dan Barber of Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Westchester, New York, is a fan. $7,975; grillery.com. Courtesy of Grillworks Wood Grills Kalamazoo K1000HT

Kalamazoo K1000HT

These hand-built hybrid grills have drawers for wood or charcoal and can also use gas. $18,295; kalamazoogourmet.com. Courtesy of Kalamazoo

