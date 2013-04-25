Best Grills at Every Price

From a smart $80 model to an $18,000 handmade marvel, F&W selects favorite grills at every price.
Weber One-Touch Silver
Weber has been making kettle grills for 60 years. Its charcoal-burning models are versatile, inexpensive and easy to use. $80; weber.com. Courtesy of Weber
Lodge Logic Sportsman
This portable, cast-iron hibachi-style grill is perfect for picnics or tailgating. $145; lodgemfg.com. Courtesy of Lodge Cast Iron
Char-Broil TRU-Infrared
Precise individual burner controls allow for searing at high temperatures or indirect cooking over low heat. $399; charbroil.com. Courtesy of Char-Broil
Big Green Egg
Inspired by a design from Japan, it can be used as a grill or a smoker. From $799 for large model; biggreenegg.com. Courtesy of Big Green Egg
Napoleon Prestige P500RB
This gas grill has five burners, including one for the built-in rotisserie. $1,199; napoleongrills.com. Courtesy of Napolean Grills
Barbeques Galore Grand Turbo
It has eight burners, built-in lighting and nearly 900 square inches of cooking space. $3,700; bbqgalore.com. Courtesy of Barbeques Galore
Viking Outdoor 500 Series
The Mississippi company changed the shape of the burners for better heat distribution in this new 54-inch grill. From $5,500; vikingrange.com. Courtesy of Viking
Grillworks 42 Asador
The grates on this custom-built wood grill slant slightly, so juices flow into built-in basting trays. Raising or lowering the grates controls the heat. Chef Dan Barber of Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Westchester, New York, is a fan. $7,975; grillery.com. Courtesy of Grillworks Wood Grills
Kalamazoo K1000HT
These hand-built hybrid grills have drawers for wood or charcoal and can also use gas. $18,295; kalamazoogourmet.com. Courtesy of Kalamazoo