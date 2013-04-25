Best Grills at Every Price

Weber One-Touch Silver

Weber has been making kettle grills for 60 years. Its charcoal-burning models are versatile, inexpensive and easy to use. $80; weber.com. Courtesy of Weber

Lodge Logic Sportsman

This portable, cast-iron hibachi-style grill is perfect for picnics or tailgating. $145; lodgemfg.com. Courtesy of Lodge Cast Iron

Char-Broil TRU-Infrared

Precise individual burner controls allow for searing at high temperatures or indirect cooking over low heat. $399; charbroil.com. Courtesy of Char-Broil

Big Green Egg

Inspired by a design from Japan, it can be used as a grill or a smoker. From $799 for large model; biggreenegg.com. Courtesy of Big Green Egg

Napoleon Prestige P500RB

This gas grill has five burners, including one for the built-in rotisserie. $1,199; napoleongrills.com. Courtesy of Napolean Grills

Barbeques Galore Grand Turbo

It has eight burners, built-in lighting and nearly 900 square inches of cooking space. $3,700; bbqgalore.com. Courtesy of Barbeques Galore

Viking Outdoor 500 Series

The Mississippi company changed the shape of the burners for better heat distribution in this new 54-inch grill. From $5,500; vikingrange.com. Courtesy of Viking

Grillworks 42 Asador

The grates on this custom-built wood grill slant slightly, so juices flow into built-in basting trays. Raising or lowering the grates controls the heat. Chef Dan Barber of Blue Hill at Stone Barns in Westchester, New York, is a fan. $7,975; grillery.com. Courtesy of Grillworks Wood Grills

Kalamazoo K1000HT

These hand-built hybrid grills have drawers for wood or charcoal and can also use gas. $18,295; kalamazoogourmet.com. Courtesy of Kalamazoo