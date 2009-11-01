Best Fast Asian Favorites

Using supermarket staples, Boston chef Joanne Chang, co-owner of Myers + Chang restaurant and the owner of Flour Bakery, makes terrific Chinese and Vietnamese dishes like hot-and-sour soup and iced-coffee desserts.

Food & Wine
November 01, 2009

Chinese Chicken Salad

Chinese Chicken Salad

Joanne Chang sometimes makes this salad even crunchier by adding napa cabbage, cucumbers and carrots.Vietnamese-Style Banh Mi Burgers

Vietnamese-Style Banh Mi Burgers

These spicy burgers topped with Tabasco-spiked mayonnaise, slivers of crunchy pickled carrots and sprigs of cilantro are wonderful.Vietnamese Coffee Sundaes with Crushed Peanut Brittle

Vietnamese Coffee Sundaes with Crushed Peanut Brittle

The Vietnamese love drinking superstrong iced coffee combined with copious amounts of sweetened condensed milk. Chang created this simple ice cream sundae as a way to enjoy the same flavors.

Scallion Pancakes with Soy Dipping Sauce

Pizza dough is ideal for replicating this popular Chinese snack. The pancakes cook in only three minutes, until the edges are crispy and the centers are chewy.

Hot-and-Sour Soup

This version of the Chinese take-out standby has all of the bright, peppery flavors of the traditional recipe but none of the gloppiness.

Spicy Peanut Noodles

To give spaghetti the soft texture of Chinese noodles, cook it a few minutes longer than the box advises.

Mama Chang’s Stir-Fried Shrimp and Scallions

Chang’s mother used to make this sweet-and-spicy shrimp stir-fry all the time. When she was old enough to cook, Chang asked her mom for the recipe. “She hemmed and hawed until she finally gave it to me, revealing her secret ingredient: ketchup.”

More Amazing Recipes:

More Fast Asian DishesMore Fast Asian DishesHealthy Asian RecipesHealthy Asian Recipes Fast RamenBest Fast & Cheap Asian Noodles

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up