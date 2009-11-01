Best Fast Asian Favorites

Joanne Chang sometimes makes this salad even crunchier by adding napa cabbage, cucumbers and carrots.

These spicy burgers topped with Tabasco-spiked mayonnaise, slivers of crunchy pickled carrots and sprigs of cilantro are wonderful.

The Vietnamese love drinking superstrong iced coffee combined with copious amounts of sweetened condensed milk. Chang created this simple ice cream sundae as a way to enjoy the same flavors.

Pizza dough is ideal for replicating this popular Chinese snack. The pancakes cook in only three minutes, until the edges are crispy and the centers are chewy.

This version of the Chinese take-out standby has all of the bright, peppery flavors of the traditional recipe but none of the gloppiness.

To give spaghetti the soft texture of Chinese noodles, cook it a few minutes longer than the box advises.

Chang’s mother used to make this sweet-and-spicy shrimp stir-fry all the time. When she was old enough to cook, Chang asked her mom for the recipe. “She hemmed and hawed until she finally gave it to me, revealing her secret ingredient: ketchup.”

